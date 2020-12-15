Downtown parking structure opening delayed until end of January

The city’s new Downtown parking structure won’t be open before the end of the year as originally planned.
Instead, the five-story parking ramp east of the post office on Eighth Avenue between 56th and 57th streets now has a revised occupancy date of Jan. 29, according to City Administrator John Morrissey.
And, it is also over the estimated $8 million budgeted costs, according to project manager John Boldt with Clark-Dietz, with which the city consults for services. Boldt reported to the Public Works Committee recommending an increase to the contingency fund to cover overage, which the committee approved 6-0 Monday night.
Boldt harkened back to project updates from May to July that indicated construction crews discovered unforeseen buried concrete foundations that coincided with the footings for new structure.
In his latest report, he said unearthing of the foundations was extensive and required Findorff & Sons, the contractor, to perform additional work outside the original contract scope, causing delay.
Findorff completed the excavation and removal of the old foundation in mid-July and then submitted a $317,751 claim to the city in August for the work done. The claim was eventually reduced to $280,000, following months of negotiations. However, there were changes outside the buried concrete foundations that also cost $86,538.53, for a total of $366,538.53.
To cover the costs over budget, Boldt recommended the contingency increase from 4 percent to 6 percent, or $306,000 to $461,640. The increase would leave the project with $95,101.47 in contingency funds in the event that other “unforeseen circumstances” were to arise, according to the report.
“I would like to point out that right now, without that extra for the unforeseen conditions, we are at 1.1 percent of the bid price in extra charges. If it wasn’t for this, we’d be under our contingency amount,” Boldt said.
Morrissey said the city would be invoking a “liquidated damage clause” in the contract, or a $500 penalty for each day the project is behind.
Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, who reviewed photos in the report that showed the extent of the excavation wondered how testing missed the buried foundational walls.
“There’s 4,600 square feet of concrete that had to be removed and some of that concrete looks like it’s just a couple inches below the dirt,” he said. “We didn’t know that a building was there?”
Brian Cater, deputy public works director, said at the time, the city did not have any records that showed a foundation was present.
“We could’ve used a probe rod and found it, found a lot of it. But, if our records didn’t show it was there, I suppose we didn’t know,” said Ruffalo adding that the next time more “test-digging” would be needed.
“We did some testing, but obviously if you don’t dig in the right place, then, it doesn’t find things like that,” Cater said.
Boldt said the other problem was that the existing foundations were “right in line with our new footings.”
“If they’d been 10 feet one way or the other they wouldn’t have had the problem,” he said.
Morrissey said resurfacing of Eighth Avenue, which the contractor is also expected to perform, would be halted until April. The payment, he said, would be held in retainer until the work is completed.
Ald. Mitch Pedersen, committee chairman, wondered whether resurfacing work would hinder access to the parking garage in the spring.
Boldt said the final mill and overlay resurfacing on Eighth Avenue would be a two-day process that could be performed around traffic. In the meantime, the street will have a temporary hard surface over the winter to allow access to the structure after Jan. 29.
On Monday, crews completed the slab-on-grade foundation, but sidewalks and the entryway to the parking structure have yet to be finished.
“That’s the operation that will probably get done this week. That’s the rest of the real concrete work that needs to be done,” Boldt said.
