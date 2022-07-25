Early voting in Kenosha begins Tuesday -- here's how to participate

Early, in-person voting will begin Tuesday for the partisan primary election that will take place on Aug. 9.

To that end, the City of Kenosha has issued the following instructions for city residents 18 years of age and older taking part in early voting and for other valid forms of voting for the upcoming primary.

Voting early in person

Early Voting will be held in Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St. on these days:

• Tuesday, July 26: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, July 27: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Thursday, July 28: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Friday, July 29: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Monday, August 1: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, August 2: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, August 3: 8 a.m. 7 p.m.

• Thursday, August 4: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Friday, August 5: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Acceptable forms of photo identification for voting

• Wisconsin driver license or ID

• Unexpired Wisconsin driver license or ID receipt

• US passport

• US Uniformed Service Military ID

• Unexpired US Veteran’s photo ID

For more examples of acceptable photo ID visit bringit.wi.gov or myvote.wi.gov.

Absentee Ballots

Those wishing to vote by mail can send or drop off a request with a copy of their photo ID. Be sure to list your name, address, mailing address (if different) and signature. Here are ways to do this:

• Mail the request to City Clerk, 625 52nd Street, Room 104, Kenosha, WI 53140.

• Email the request to elections@kenosha.org.

• Fax the request to City Clerk: 262-653-4023.

• Go online to myvote.wi.gov to request a ballot that will be sent to the requesting voter.

• The deadline to request a ballot by mail is 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022, unless the voter is indefinitely confined or in the military. In that case, the deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Some voters do not need to include a copy of their Photo ID with a request to send a ballot. For residents who have voted by absentee ballot previously, the City Clerk’s office may have the resident's photo ID on file. Residents ho havedifficulty traveling to the polling place due to age, physical illness, infirmity or disability or live in a nursing home or care facility, do not need to provide a copy of their photo ID to receive an absentee ballot. Members of the military or others who live permanently overseas, do not need to provide a copy of their photo ID to receive an absentee ballot.

Returning Ballots

Voters should not drop off their ballots at a polling place on Election Day. All voted ballots must be in the City Clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on August 9, 2022. Allow enough time for delivery so that the ballot is counted.

Wisconsin law requires that voted ballots be returned by the voter. Voters who choose to return their ballots in person, should bring it inside the Kenosha Municipal Building, to Room 104. Ballots may be returned in person Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or mail it and allow enough time for it to be received in the City Clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on August 9, 2022. The post office recommends mailing it seven days in advance. Ballots may also be shipped via other delivery methods (FedEx, etc).

Drop boxes are NOT available

Due to a recent court ruling, drop boxes will NOT be used for this election. Do not drop your ballot in a drop box. Ballots may only be delivered in person or via mail.

In the hospital?

If you are in the hospital within seven days before the election, you can designate someone as your agent to bring the ballot to you. The agent then needs to bring the voted ballot back to the City Clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on election day. The deadline to request this is by 5 p.m. on Election Day.