ELECTION 2022: Matoska-Mentink faces off against Rodriguez in clerk of courts race

The Kenosha County Clerk of Courts race features incumbent Democrat Rebecca Matoska-Mentink against Republican challenger Zach Rodriguez.

The Kenosha News asked each for their response to questions about their campaign. Here are their answers:

Why are you running for office?

MATOSKA-MENTINK: I am hoping to earn your trust once again to continue serving as your Clerk of Circuit Court. Kenosha County’s Courts are well run, and we have strong collaboration between judges, lawyers, and court staff to serve the public. I am seeking re-election because our Courts need a leader who is respected, trusted, and qualified to run the administrative processes of the Courts. I am the only candidate who has any relevant legal or Courthouse experience. I am the only candidate who has managed staff and written a budget. Your vote for me means that Kenosha County Circuit Court will continue to be a responsive, effective, and efficient institution.

RODRIQUEZ: Kenosha County needs a Clerk of Courts who is dedicated to cultivating a positive environment for jurors, judges, and court staff. Many judges and court staff will tell you just how low morale is in the courthouse due to my opponent’s management style. That is why the courthouse has an inexcusably high employee turnover rate. Additionally, my opponent no longer desires this position, which was made evident by her resoundingly unsuccessful bid for County Executive earlier this year. Since she lost that election for County Executive, she continues to coast on the lackluster status quo she has created. As Clerk of Courts, I will establish a higher caliber of leadership for Kenosha County’s justice system.

What issues do you think are the most important for the office at this time?

MATOSKA-MENTINK: I believe that accessibility is an important issue. These issues include accessibility of records, ensuring that our Courthouse has resources it needs, or ensuring public access to services of the Courts. My track record includes digitizing records, keeping the Courthouse open during COVID-19, and opening a new Circuit Court Branch. The budgets I have delivered appropriately ensured the Courthouse can operate and responsibly steward taxpayer dollars. With 16 years as your Clerk of Courts, so much has changed, and I have been at the forefront of these changes. We can’t afford to elect someone who has never spent time writing a budget, managing staff, or has no relevant Courthouse or legal experience.

RODRIQUEZ: Efficiency must be a priority. In order for justice to be served properly, it must be served efficiently. This includes ensuring the process is easy to navigate for all involved parties, especially victims of crime, and that business runs smoothly in all circumstances. My opponent will report that the courthouse was re-opened in 3 days after the 2020 riots, but this is a lie. The reality is that she chose to wait weeks to re-open the courthouse, making victims and trials wait. Also, under my opponent, a substantial backlog for the collection of fines and judgements has accumulated. This burden negatively impacts the taxpayers of Kenosha County. I will work to eliminate this backlog and make sure monies are received in a timely manner. The jury duty experience should also be front of mind in this election. Jurors are essential to the judicial process, and they deserve a Clerk of Courts who understands the value of their time, appreciates their effort, and who will ensure jury duty is efficient and enjoyable. The protection of our court system should also be mentioned. As a County Board Supervisor, I fought for Kenosha during the 2020 riots. My opponent stood silent and did not condemn the rioters attacking our courthouse. I will always stand up for you.

What do you think you will bring to the office?

MATOSKA-MENTINK: I am the only candidate who brings any relevant job or Courthouse experience. Contrary to what my opponent claims, our Courts are well regarded and a respected institution. Part of that is owed to the fantastic job that our courthouse staff have done under my leadership. During COVID-19, I was one of the few County offices that remained open and accessible. We’ve had many noteworthy cases over the last few years and regardless of how they were decided- the processes to support those trials were executed flawlessly. I take this responsibility seriously, I show up and get the work done. I am the only candidate backed by the Kenosha police and fire associations because they know the important role that our Courts play in community safety.

RODRIQUEZ: My experience working with the public as a small business owner has given me the skills needed to work with every citizen who has business at the courthouse. As a licensed detective, I have worked closely with attorneys, judges, and courthouse employees, and I have seen firsthand how desperately the courthouse needs a change in leadership. In addition, my tenure on the Kenosha County Board and as Chairman of the Judiciary & Law Committee has helped me garner the knowledge and experience required to run our courthouse in way Kenosha County citizens can be proud of. I am the only candidate who is responsible for overseeing a large budget ($275,000,000) with over 1,000 employees. My demonstrated leadership is why I have earned the endorsements of several well-respected local attorneys, Congressman Bryan Steil, County Executive Samantha Kerkman, a majority of my colleagues on the Kenosha County Board, as well as numerous other state and local elected leaders.