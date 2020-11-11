Assembly Majority Caucus re-elects Kerkman as sergeant-at-arms

State Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, has been re-elected to serve as Assembly Majority Caucus Sergeant-at-Arms for the 2021-2022 legislative session.

“I am humbled by the trust placed in me by my legislative colleagues and welcome the opportunity to continue working as part of the leadership team and attending to the needs of our caucus,” said Kerkman following her selection to a sixth consecutive term on Tuesday.

The sergeant-at-arms helps to develop and execute caucus priorities, maintains order in caucus meetings, supervises the comings and goings of all persons to and from caucus and coordinates materials distribution while meeting the needs of the membership, according to news release.

In addition, Kerkman and her staff are mentors to new legislators and their staff. They also assist with legislator and staff development.

During the Nov. 3 general election, Kerkman ran unopposed. The legislative session, which starts in January, will mark her 11th term in office.