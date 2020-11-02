Donald Trump will likely be almost an hour late to Kenosha, won't start speaking until around 8 p.m.

KENOSHA — President Donald Trump is likely to be almost an hour late to his rally Kenosha Regional Airport.

He was scheduled to begin speaking at 7 p.m., but that has been pushed back to 7:55 p.m.

Trump's Kenosha rally is his fourth of five rallies scheduled for the eve of Election Day as he hops from state to state on Air Force One in a last ditch effort to get out the vote on Tuesday.

Former Vice President/Democratic-nominee Joe Biden is expected to win early and absentee voting, but Trump is expected to close the gap with Election Day in-person voting.

Trump's Kenosha rally Monday is his second visit to Kenosha since the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Simultaneously with the Trump rally, a "Get Out The Vote" rally is being held in Civic Center Park, which has been the hub of protests throughout the summer and into the fall.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Tomorrow is a really important day … No. 45 tried to come to Kenosha and exploit our pain," state Rep. David Bowen, D-Milwaukee, said at Civic Center Park.

Masks were required at that rally, the opposite of Trump's rally at the airport where masks appear rare.