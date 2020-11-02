 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donald Trump will likely be almost an hour late to Kenosha, won't start speaking until around 8 p.m.
View Comments
alert top story

Donald Trump will likely be almost an hour late to Kenosha, won't start speaking until around 8 p.m.

{{featured_button_text}}
image.jpg

Hundreds have gathered at the Kenosha Regional Airport for President Donald Trump's second-to-last campaign rally of the 2020 election cycle.

 TERRY FLORES,

KENOSHA — President Donald Trump is likely to be almost an hour late to his rally Kenosha Regional Airport.

He was scheduled to begin speaking at 7 p.m., but that has been pushed back to 7:55 p.m.

Trump's Kenosha rally is his fourth of five rallies scheduled for the eve of Election Day as he hops from state to state on Air Force One in a last ditch effort to get out the vote on Tuesday.

Former Vice President/Democratic-nominee Joe Biden is expected to win early and absentee voting, but Trump is expected to close the gap with Election Day in-person voting.

Trump's Kenosha rally Monday is his second visit to Kenosha since the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Simultaneously with the Trump rally, a "Get Out The Vote" rally is being held in Civic Center Park, which has been the hub of protests throughout the summer and into the fall.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Tomorrow is a really important day … No. 45 tried to come to Kenosha and exploit our pain," state Rep. David Bowen, D-Milwaukee, said at Civic Center Park.

Masks were required at that rally, the opposite of Trump's rally at the airport where masks appear rare. 

“We want to continue our theme of peace love and unity as we have all summer long ... When people say I don’t really like either candidate, I tell them 'We know that Joe Biden is a doorway, not a destination,'" one of the organizers of the Get Out The Vote rally said before Bowen took the mic. “If you know someone who has not voted, please please please take them to the polls."

"Don't just vote ... keep showing up," Activist Vaun Mayes said. "Go to the Fire and Police Commission meetings ... Hold them accountable."

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Most Expensive Legislative Races this Election Cycle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert