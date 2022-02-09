 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
About Election letters

Final day to receive primary election endorsement letters

The deadline for endorsement letters for the Feb. 15 primary election is today. Endorsement letters are defined as those that specifically advocate voting for a particular candidate or cause. The deadline allows time for processing and securing payment. Endorsement letters will be accepted for a fee of $10 for up to 275 words. Submit election letters to VOP@kenoshanews.com. We will then contact you to arrange payment. Letters can also be dropped off with payment at the Kenosha News office at 6535 Green Bay Road. Election and campaign letters will run through Sunday, Feb. 13.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts EV charging plant to be built in Tenn.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert