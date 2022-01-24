Five running in Bristol School Board primary; four will advance to April election

BRISTOL — Bristol School electors have five newcomers to choose from this election cycle to fill two seats on the board vacated by current members Stephanie Butenhoff and Michael Saad.

Electors will narrow the field to four in the Tuesday, Feb. 15 Primary. The two board members elected in April will serve three-year terms, the annual pay for which is $2,000 annually.

The candidates — Tina M. Elfering, Stephen Grimm, JoDee Hale-Schmid, Danielle Whitaker, and Lauren Zimmer — each provided a brief biography and answered questions about their platforms.

Their answers appear below, by candidates’ names in alphabetical order:

What do you see as the issues in the election?

Elfering: Over the past two years I think everyone can agree that the best place for our students is in the classroom with educators and resources to make them successful. Our students deserve a more robust elective platform (STEAM, foreign language, etc). Our teachers and staff deserve fair wages. Our administration deserves as board that will hold them accountable and encourage them to strive for growth. An effective member of the school board needs to know how to partner with administration and the community to ensure that needs outlined above get met.

Grimm: The key issues of ‘financial responsibility’, ‘curriculum’ (including electives and STEM), ‘technology’ and the ‘support of teachers, staff and administration’ must be at the forefront of the School Board’s priorities.

Rightly or wrongly, the issue that is garnering the most attention presently revolves around mask mandates. Regarding this topic, based on my research, I am not in favor of masks on kids as a rule. More importantly though, I believe the 70% that voted for mask-optional last August need to be respected. At the same time, I believe that a common-sense approach to give consideration to all concerned can be accomplished. For example, one of my suggestions to school administration in late December was to have the kids return from the holidays with masks, for three to four weeks only, due to the Omicron surge. I am steadfast that we keep the school open for in-person learning.

Hale-Schmid: The kids’ education and community/parent voice are not at the forefront nor heard by some members on the current school board. Certain subjects tend to be dwelled on, which does not allow for forward momentum, which then trickles down and affects students and staff negatively. The overarching environment of the school could use improvement as they have been put through the ringer the past several years pandemic aside. They are in need of fresh ideas, minds, and solutions to get the things done that need to be completed. Parents are seeking a boost in communication/transparency from curriculum to school happenings and situation handling. There is a need to make sure we are taking care of our star staff and are making strides or changes where there are weak links that are negatively impacting the success and goals of the school.

Whitaker: From the vantage point of middle-age, I appreciate more and more how a positive primary school experience laid the foundation for my life-long love of learning which led to my professional success. I want the same for my girls and all Bristol children.

The most important factors in realizing our school’s greatest potential are investing in infrastructure, retaining staff, and recruiting future educators of Bristol. With the potential passing of the referendum, the administration can create exciting new learning opportunities for students and replace outdated infrastructure while maintaining some of the lowest taxation rates in Kenosha County.

Finally, the past two years have shown us that public servants must hold the character qualities and leadership capacity necessary to navigate the unforeseeable. If it is the will of our Bristol community for me to serve in this role, I want you know that I understand the gravity of this responsibility and you have my commitment to serve honorably and work cooperatively with the entire board to continue the Renegade tradition of a strong and healthy school.

Zimmer: I believe with this election all the candidates have similar goals for our district. We want a safe and cohesive environment, where our children receive a high quality education, our staff are supported and given the proper tools to do so, all while we continue to listen to parents’ and community members’ input. There will be differences of opinion on how to get there, but I believe the biggest need is a board that is able to work together to support the administration in accomplishing these goals.

Why are you running for office?

Elfering: Over the past year I have paid close attention to the role that our school board not only holds within our school — but within our community. I am running because I feel like Bristol School can do and be better. I remember the partnership and respect that Bristol School once had in our community, and I know I am ready to put in the work to bring it back. Our children deserve up to date curriculum. Our staff deserves to feel listened to and be fairly compensated to create the best working environment available so they can focus on giving our children the best education possible.

Grimm: I pride myself as an “independent-thinker” who looks forward to debating topics from both sides of issues until the best solution is found. I have attended 90% of School Board Meetings over the past four+ years, which has allowed me to keep a pulse on the issues at hand.

As a former business executive, my approach to solving problems in a collaborative manner, with all stakeholders in mind, should be helpful. And, in particular, my expertise with budgets exceeding $75 million will be an asset as I work to make certain that our taxpayer dollars are spent in the most efficient manner.

My experience has also shown me that people are always an organizations greatest strength. With that in mind, teachers must be given the support and resources necessary to do what they do best!

In summary, the children, teachers, staff and community deserve to have one of the best schools in the state of Wisconsin and I believe both my personal and professional experience would be a great benefit to helping make that happen.

Hale-Schmid: The kids and community need to be at the forefront of the school board. Kids should be afforded all the opportunities we can feasibly provide for them to explore new opportunities, the tools to be successful, and the ability to flourish with a solid educational foundation. Listening to the community and taking their feedback into consideration and giving them a voice for aiding and fostering solutions to needs and obstacles the school faces. Avoiding stalemates and getting things done in a timely and prioritized manner. Exploring creative solutions to address needs not only financially but also those that are tangible and intangible.

Whitaker: I am running for school board to use my skills and leadership style to further enrich our school district. My professional background in human resources and mental health can be a support to the administration as they seek to retain our current team and recruit additional staff. It is important to celebrate our team who have been nothing short of heroes as they have navigated these past two years in a tough and ever-changing environment!

My servant-leadership style, which seeks to align people toward shared goals through empathy, collaboration, and putting the needs of others before my own, makes me especially valuable within the crisis of kindness that we are witnessing nationally. The divisive political climate, coupled with the stress of this pandemic, is not only jeopardizing our children’s education, but also setting an example that disagreement gives permission for disrespect. My “agenda” is simple: to foster a collaborative and healthy culture within our school, and community at large, while keeping sight of the humanity of every person.

Zimmer: I am running for office because I would like to take a more active role in ensuring a quality education for my own children and their peers. Being a parent of a school aged child has opened an entirely new world for our household, and experiencing the joys and struggles first hand I instinctively felt the draw to be more involved. I have heard these sentiments mirrored in conversations with other parents. I would like to aid in the progress and change the district is working towards.

Anything else you would care to add?

Elfering: I am a lifelong resident of Bristol. I attended Bristol School, and remember how Bristol School used to be the best demonstrated practice for a great elementary education. I believe that by partnering with the administration team on a plan that puts the students first we can be that school again.

Grimm: I’d like to take this opportunity to ask the community to take an active approach in learning as much as possible about the upcoming $22.3 million referendum prior to voting in the Spring Election.

As a matter of record, I am currently leaning in favor, however I’ll have lots of questions yet at the various public sessions that will be held over the next several weeks. The more people involved, the better the end-product if the referendum passes.

I’ll be updating my thoughts on this topic, as well as others, on my Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Stephen-Grimm-for-Bristol-School-Board-100118029240305/

Lastly, I’ll mention just one more key component that will have a huge impact on whether Bristol School is able to move forward from “very good”, in my opinion, to “great”. This key element is the District Administrator. I personally think we have a good one presently in Jack Musha, but I vow as a School Board member to both strongly support Jack, but to also hold his feet to the fire, holding him accountable to “administer” the school in a way to reach all of our collective goals!

Hale-Schmid: Find me online at: fb.me/jschmid4bristolschool

Whitaker: We may have not had the opportunity meet IRL (in real life), so I kindly request that you follow my FB page: https://www.facebook.com/Danielle-Whitaker-for-Bristol-School-Board-104254732152651/?ref=page_internal

I’m also found on LinkedIn where you can see more of my academic and professional credentials.

Zimmer: I am excited for the opportunity to get more involved within the district and learn more about our community as a whole. https://www.facebook.com/laurenzimmerforBSB/?ref=page_internal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0