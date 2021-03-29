Forward Latino to hold forum for Kenosha County judge candidates in two contested races

A forum for Kenosha County featuring four judge candidates vying for seats in the first and sixth circuit court branches will be held on Facebook Wednesday night.

Forward Latino is playing host to the live event from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on www.facebook.com/forwardLATINO a week before the April 6 election. The semi-bilingual forum will be recorded and available on Forward Latino’s Facebook page following the live session and later on the website at www.forwardlatino.org.

This is Forward Latino’s first forum in Kenosha, according to the national organization’s President Darryl Morin.

“Given the events that have happened in Kenosha, it’s important the entire community gets to see who’s running for these important positions,” Morin said.

Candidates Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan, the incumbent and Gerad Dougvillo are facing off in the Branch 1 race, while candidates Angela Cunningham and Angelina Gabriele are challengers in the Branch 6 race.