Forward Latino to hold forum for Kenosha County judge candidates in two contested races

A forum for Kenosha County featuring four judge candidates vying for seats in the first and sixth circuit court branches will be held on Facebook Wednesday night.
Forward Latino is playing host to the live event from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on www.facebook.com/forwardLATINO a week before the April 6 election. The semi-bilingual forum will be recorded and available on Forward Latino’s Facebook page following the live session and later on the website at www.forwardlatino.org.
This is Forward Latino’s first forum in Kenosha, according to the national organization’s President Darryl Morin.
“Given the events that have happened in Kenosha, it’s important the entire community gets to see who’s running for these important positions,” Morin said.
Candidates Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan, the incumbent and Gerad Dougvillo are facing off in the Branch 1 race, while candidates Angela Cunningham and Angelina Gabriele are challengers in the Branch 6 race.
Benitez-Morgan, of Kenosha, was appointed to the Branch 1 seat in February 2020, by Gov. Tony Evers to the vacancy by longtime Judge David Bastianelli, who retired a year ago. Dougvillo, also of Kenosha, is a former prosecutor in Racine County, has been working since 2016 as a court commissioner in Walworth County.
Benitez-Morgan, 58, holds a bachelors of business in economics; masters of arts in education; educational specialist degree in education policy and planning emphasis in gifted education; juris doctorate, cum laude; master in law (LL.M) in information technology and privacy law, with honors; LL.M in intellectual property law. Dougvillo, 39, holds a bachelor’s degree in criminology and law studies, minor in political science, Marquette University; juris doctorate, John Marshall Law School, Chicago.
With Judge Mary K. Wagner leaving at the end of her term this spring, running for the Branch 6 seat are Deputy Kenosha County District Attorney Gabriele and Cunningham, a local attorney.
Gabriele, 51, of Pleasant Prairie, has a law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School and holds a bachelor of arts in political science. Cunningham, 41, of Kenosha, has a law degree from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and holds a bachelor’s degree in social welfare and women’s studies from UW-Madison.
Circuit court judges serve six-year terms and are paid an annual salary of $147,555.
For more information contact Forward Latino at 833-528-4661 or email update@forwardlatino.org.
Branch 6 forum tonight
Congregations United to Serve Humanity, Beth Hillel Temple and the Urban League of Racine and Kenosha are also playing host to a candidate forum featuring Branch 6 candidates Gabriele and Cunningham will be held via Zoom from 7-8 p.m. tonight (Monday, March 29). To Join the Zoom webinar visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84543629116 or by telephone at 929-205-6099 using Webinar ID: 845 4362 9116.