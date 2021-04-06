 Skip to main content
Garland, Brickner and Poole fill Paddock Lake village trustee seats
alert top story

PADDOCK LAKE — There will be two new faces on the Paddock Lake Village Board.

In addition to incumbent Scott Garland, electors chose Renee Brickner and John Poole to fill three Paddock Lake trustee seats according to unofficial results from Tuesday's municipal election.

Scott Garland

Garland

Incumbent Village President Terry Burns was unopposed in his bid for re-election.

Renee Brickner

Brickner

Brickner was the top vote-getter in the trustee race with 386 votes, followed by Garland with 343 and Poole with 301. Bena Ahlberg, who was serving as an appointed trustee, earned 249 votes and was defeated. The results are considered unofficial until the village holds a canvass.

Brickner, an office manager and paralegal, said during her campaign that she has been attending meetings for the last two years in an effort to learn more about village government.

“As a longtime resident with children and grandchildren also living in the village, I feel I would be an asset to our community in helping make the Village of Paddock Lake a better place for everyone,” Brickner said.

Brickner said she would like to “make the board more accessible” and make sure residents’ “voices are not only heard, but receive the proper attention of the Village Board.”

“I would like to help address improving our Village, while bringing smart, balanced growth without raising taxes for the residents of our community," Brickner said.

John Poole

Poole

Both Garland, a purchasing coordinator, and Poole, a former County Board supervisor, said they would like to see more events in the community in addition to the annual Oktoberfest event.

Trustees serve two-year terms and are paid $250 per month.

