Incumbents prevail in Twin Lakes village election

JILL TATGE-ROZELL
TWIN LAKES — Twin Lakes Village Board incumbents prevailed in Tuesday's spring election.
Voters gave another two-year term to Village President Howard Skinner and also to trustees Aaron Karow, Kevin Fitzgerald and Sharon Bower.
The Twin Lakes Police Department swore in its newest officer Monday, April 5, 2021, — K9 Jaxx, a 1.5-year-old Belgian Malinois trained in narcotics, tracking and apprehension.
JILL TATGE-ROZELL
According to unofficial vote totals Tuesday night, Skinner, who was initially running unopposed, garnered 658 votes. Kyle Pembroke, who filed as a registered write-in candidate, collected 200 votes. The results are considered unofficial until the village holds a canvass of results.
The unofficial trustee vote totals show Karow finishing with 627 votes, Fitzgerald with 613 and Bower with 535. Challenger Bob Wagner collected 344 votes.
Skinner, who runs an automotive repair business, has been village president for 16 years. The village president seat carries a two-year term and the annual compensation is $7,300.
Bower, a former business owner, has served on the Village Board since 2005. Fitzgerald, a restaurant owner, has been on the board since 2007. And Karow, a civil engineer, has been on the board since 2005. Twin Lakes village trustees, who are paid $6,000 annually, serve two-year terms on the board.
Kelsey Campbell, front left, and Alex Shea, 17, front right, watch a game during the Pond Ice Hockey 4 on 4 Tournament on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes on Saturday. See more images from the tournament at
kenoshanews.com.
SEAN KRAJACIC PHOTOs, KENOSHA NEWs
The Komets go head-to-head with the Vipers during the Pond Ice Hockey 4 on 4 Tournament on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
The Komets go head-to-head with the Vipers during the Pond Ice Hockey 4 on 4 Tournament on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
The Komets go head-to-head with the Vipers during the Pond Ice Hockey 4 on 4 Tournament on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
The Komets go head-to-head with the Vipers during the Pond Ice Hockey 4 on 4 Tournament on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
The Komets go head-to-head with the Vipers on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes on Saturday. Snow and cold Saturday did little to deter the players taking part.
The Komets go head-to-head with the Vipers during the Pond Ice Hockey 4 on 4 Tournament on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
The Komets go head-to-head with the Vipers during the Pond Ice Hockey 4 on 4 Tournament on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
The Komets go head-to-head with the Vipers during the Pond Ice Hockey 4 on 4 Tournament on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
The Twin Lakes Chamber of Commerce hosted the Pond Ice Hockey 4 on 4 Tournament on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
The Twin Lakes Chamber of Commerce hosted the Pond Ice Hockey 4 on 4 Tournament on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
The Komets go head-to-head with the Vipers during the Pond Ice Hockey 4 on 4 Tournament on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
The Komets go head-to-head with the Vipers during the Pond Ice Hockey 4 on 4 Tournament on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
The Komets go head-to-head with the Vipers during the Pond Ice Hockey 4 on 4 Tournament on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
The Komets go head-to-head with the Vipers during the Pond Ice Hockey 4 on 4 Tournament on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
