 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Primary election

KABA, Kenosha News, to host county executive candidate forum on Feb. 1

  • Comments

The Kenosha Area Business Alliance (KABA), in partnership with the Kenosha News, is hosting a Feb. 1 candidate forum featuring the three candidates seeking the position of Kenosha County Executive.

The candidates — District 16 County Supervisor Jerry Gulley of Kenosha; State Rep. Samantha Kerkman of Salem Lakes; and Kenosha County Clerk of Courts Rebecca Matoska-Mentink of Pleasant Prairie — will vie in the Feb. 15 primary election. The two top finishers in the primary will advance to the April 5 general election.

The successor will take over as chief executive officer of the county, a position held by Jim Kreuser since 2008. Kreuser announced last year that he would retire at the conclusion of his term in 2022.

“Jim Kreuser has provided steady and solid leadership in this role since 2008,” said Todd Battle, KABA president. “With his pending retirement, we wanted to host a forum to learn more about the candidates that are looking to succeed him.”

The forum is scheduled to take place from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, in the Uline Auditorium, 12575 Uline Drive, Pleasant Prairie. There is no cost to attend. Registration is strongly encouraged to expedite the check-in process. There will also be an option to view a live stream of the event.

People are also reading…

The forum, to be moderated by Pete Wicklund, managing editor of The Kenosha News, will provide an opportunity to learn about the candidate’s priorities for Kenosha County and their qualifications for the position.

“The position of Kenosha County Executive is an incredibly important elected office, with responsibility for leading a very large and complex organization,” Battle said. “In essence, the county is a quarter of a billion dollar enterprise that employs over 1,000 people and has an obligation to deliver critical services to roughly 170,000 constituents.”

Battle said it will “serve as a job interview so that the community better understands each candidates’ qualifications and experience to lead an entity of this magnitude.”

Anyone wishing to submit a candidate question for consideration is encouraged to submit it via: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2022KABAFORUM.

On Thursday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, the Assembly approved new GOP-backed legislative and congressional maps after some Democrats berated both the Republicans lines and a proposal from a commission Gov. Tony Evers created. Ahead of two 60-38 votes on the Senate-passed bills, Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said the Senate-approved maps drawn by GOP legislative aides adhere to Voting Rights Act requirements better than People's Maps Commission maps. Speaker Vos said the GOP maps are compact and contiguous, avoid splitting wards or municipalities, retain core populations and maintain communities of interest. The maps now head to Evers' desk for consideration, who has vowed to veto them. That would all but assure the courts will draw Wisconsin's political boundaries for the 2022 elections. There are currently lawsuits pending before the state Supreme Court and a federal court asking them to draw the lines if the governor and Legislature fail to reach a deal. Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez (D-Milwaukee) slammed Evers' maps for working to increase Democratic seats at the expense of limiting representation of Black, brown and other minority voters. Rep. Ortiz-Velez said any new maps must protect minority-majority districts, adding the PMC maps are part of a national effort to limit minority-majority representation. "It promotes a white supremacist agenda that says it's OK for other folks who we don't choose to rule over us and make decisions for us," Ortiz-Velez said. "I will not remain silent, Mr. Speaker, while others unlawfully try to prevent us from electing candidates of our choice. These maps are illegal and a perversion of justice that cannot stand."

Watch the full program: https://wiseye.org/2021/11/11/wisconsin-state-assembly-floor-session-42/

Subscribe to Morning Minute: https://wiseye.org/newsletters/

#wipolitics #redistricting

Registration is open through Jan. 28th at https://kaba.regfox.com/020122-candidate-forum. Registrants are asked to select virtual or in-person attendance.

As the 2022 midterm elections fast approach, here are some politicians Americans should be watching. 
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Betty White celebrated on 100th birthday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert