KABA to host county executive candidate forum on Feb. 1

The Kenosha Area Business Alliance (KABA), in partnership with the Kenosha News, is hosting a Feb. 1 candidate forum featuring the three candidates seeking the position of Kenosha County Executive.

The candidates — District 16 County Supervisor Jerry Gulley of Kenosha; State Rep. Samantha Kerkman of Salem Lakes; and Kenosha County Clerk of Courts Rebecca Matoska-Mentink of Pleasant Prairie — will vie in the Feb. 15 primary election. The two top finishers in the primary will advance to the April 5 general election.

The successor will take over as chief executive officer of the county, a position held by Jim Kreuser since 2008. Kreuser announced last year that he would retire at the conclusion of his term in 2022.

The forum is scheduled to take place from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, in the Uline Auditorium, 12575 Uline Drive, Pleasant Prairie. There is no cost to attend. Registration is strongly encouraged to expedite the check-in process. There will also be an option to view a live stream of the event.

The forum, to be moderated by Pete Wicklund, managing editor of The Kenosha News, will provide an opportunity to learn about the candidate’s priorities for Kenosha County and their qualifications for the position.

Anyone wishing to submit a candidate question for consideration is encouraged to submit it via: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2022KABAFORUM.

Registration is open through Jan. 28th at https://kaba.regfox.com/020122-candidate-forum. Registrants are asked to select virtual or in-person attendance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0