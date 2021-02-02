Kenosha County Circuit Branch 6 judge candidates discuss equity, technology and court reform

Editor's note: Tuesday's forum included candidates in the Kenosha County Circuit Court Branch 1 race. Gerad Dougvillo, a Kenosha resident and Walworth County Court commissioner, and incumbent Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan of Kenosha will be featured later in a separate story.
Candidates for Kenosha County Circuit Court judge in the area’s only local judicial primary spoke during the first in a series of public forums held virtually Tuesday night.
The forum, offered as a Zoom livestream video conference and via phone, was sponsored by the Kenosha County Bar Association and featured three candidates running for judge in Branch 6, as Judge Mary K. Wagner is stepping down at the end of her term.
Competing for the seat are Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele, Kenosha attorney Angela Cunningham, and Kenosha County Court Commissioner Elizabeth Pfeuffer. A primary election will be held Feb. 16, with the top two vote-getters remaining to face each other during the general election April 6.
During the two-hour question-and-answer session, candidates each had 90 seconds to speak on issues including equity and equal justice in the system, the use of technology during and post-pandemic and whether judges should play a role in criminal justice reform, among others topics.
Equity, equal justice
At the court level, Pfeuffer said that not only should people have equal access to justice, but they should also have the materials they need. To that end, Pfeuffer said she has volunteered as an attorney at the ELCA Outreach Center handling small claims, evictions, guardianships and even just paperwork for people in need and helped develop the “lunch, law and learn” program at the center.
As a prosecutor, Gabriele said she has made decisions on the merits of each case, based on fact, law, personal character, severity and the protections of society and of the victims.
She said the role of the court is to treat “all citizens fairly regardless of race, gender, disability, cultural diversity."
“So having a court and being a judge in a court where people are treated as individuals, I think, is the best contribution to both equitable justice and equal justice,” Gabriele said.
“I’ve never been swayed by friendship, prejudice or public opinion or politics, and I think meeting with victims, meeting with attorneys, listening to what background they can provide is something I have done to bring ... access to equitable justice in Kenosha."
Cunningham said equitable justice is treating everyone fairly, whereas equal justice is treating everyone “the exact same way.”
“They’re similar concepts, but very different when you consider that not everyone who appears before a judge ... is coming at the same ... starting point,” she said.
As the former executive director of the ELCA Outreach Center, realizing the disparities in the community motivated Cunningham to become an attorney, she said. She added that she worked with many whose legal issues further compounded their “already fragile home lives," and she continues to speak to community groups to educate them about the law so they “can walk into a courtroom with more equal footing.”
Future of virtual conferencing
While the pandemic has challenged the legal system to use technology to accommodate court business, candidates were also asked about transitioning back to in-person hearings and whether Zoom meetings, teleconferencing and video conferencing should continue into the future.
Gabriele said the ability to provide access to the court system through technology is one of the few “silver linings” to come out of the pandemic.
“We’ve brought in our opportunities to offer access to courts in ways other than coming to court,” she said.
While evidentiary hearings and sentencings are among the things that should be conducted in person, Gabrielle said, offering virtual conferencing to people who live farther away should be considered.
“If I can save somebody a 45-minute drive one way to come to court for a speeding ticket ... then I’m certainly open to offering that option,” she said.
Pfeuffer said she was “absolutely” in favor of offering the virtual option when appropriate.
“It has been tremendous to bring the court system all over the state into the 21st Century,” she said.
Pfeuffer said technology has facilitated proceedings with more people coming to court in child support cases.
“We’ve really noticed more people coming to court. Even if they didn’t get served, they got the Zoom notice,” she said. “You’d have to use it for the right reasons.”
Cunningham said the use of this technology is convenient for litigants, because they would not have to take off work or find child care or transportation for quick hearings or status conferences.
“I think it is the best option for all worlds," she said. "But, to transition to in-person hearings, I think the courts need to be set up to handle full, in-person hearings, full Zoom hearings and also hybrid hearings. I think having the hybrid options is the best of all worlds.”
Role in systemic reform
The candidates’ answers on the role judges play in reforming the criminal justice system varied.
Pfeuffer said judges should have a role, “However, we’re the ones who are interpreting and applying it.”
Special courts can also serve to reform the system, she said. While she practiced in Colorado Springs, Colo., Pfeuffer said she was involved in teen court, something she believes is worth looking into for the Kenosha, Racine and Walworth county area.
“It was this amazing diversionary program that allowed different results for children in the criminal justice system, and that’s something that the courts absolutely should look into,” she said.
Gabriele said judges should be able to tell legislators what is going on, because “they don’t really know what it’s like in the courtroom on a daily basis.”
“Of course, I would be interested in providing my input into the reform that should happen,” she said.
In the courtroom on a day-to-day basis, Gabrielle said, the judge’s role is limited. However, she too was in favor of alternatives, such as treatment courts to solve and prevent crimes.
Cunningham said judges should “absolutely” play a role in criminal justice reform.
“There is no reform without judges being a part of it,” she said, adding that judges are given “a lot of discretion” within the law in the criminal justice system.
“The decisions that they make, when using that discretion, contribute directly with what’s going on in our criminal justice system, from mass incarceration to implicit bias and systemic racism,” Cunningham said. “That includes figuring out why incarceration rates are so high and figuring out alternatives to incarceration."
The local bar association plans to hold another virtual candidates' forum following the primary.
IN PHOTOS: Pictures from the Jan. 30-31 snowstorm
National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Stumpf said Monday that Kenosha County saw an early official total of a foot of snow between Saturday night and Sunday.
He said his office was still waiting on additional data and that number would climb.
Reports from the Weather Service Sunday indicated snowfall totals closer to Lake Michigan could reach as high as 12 inches. Drifts in some places were even higher.
Other surrounding areas had observers report 7.6 inches in Twin Lakes, 8.5 in Pleasant Prairie and 10 in Silver Lake, according to the most recent update on Monday morning.
It was the most significant snow event in Kenosha County since 10 inches fell in 2015.