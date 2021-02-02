Kenosha County Circuit Branch 6 judge candidates discuss equity, technology and court reform

“If I can save somebody a 45-minute drive one way to come to court for a speeding ticket ... then I’m certainly open to offering that option,” she said.

Pfeuffer said she was “absolutely” in favor of offering the virtual option when appropriate.

“It has been tremendous to bring the court system all over the state into the 21st Century,” she said.

Pfeuffer said technology has facilitated proceedings with more people coming to court in child support cases.

“We’ve really noticed more people coming to court. Even if they didn’t get served, they got the Zoom notice,” she said. “You’d have to use it for the right reasons.”

Cunningham said the use of this technology is convenient for litigants, because they would not have to take off work or find child care or transportation for quick hearings or status conferences.

“I think it is the best option for all worlds," she said. "But, to transition to in-person hearings, I think the courts need to be set up to handle full, in-person hearings, full Zoom hearings and also hybrid hearings. I think having the hybrid options is the best of all worlds.”

Role in systemic reform