Kenosha County District 16 Supervisor primary candidate withdraws, but will still be on ballot

James Kedrow, whose name will appear on the Tuesday, Feb. 15 primary ballot as a candidate for District 16 County Board supervisor, said he has withdrawn from the race.

Kedrow is one of three residents of the district, which encompasses Wards 1-5 in southeast Pleasant Prairie, who turned in nomination papers. He said he is not actively seeking the position after learning a candidate he supports also decided to run. However, it was too late to remove his name from the ballot.

The other two candidates are LaVerne Jaros, 73, who retired from her post as director of Kenosha County Aging and Disability Services, and Amanda Nedweski, 46, co-chair of Moms for Liberty–Kenosha County, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that advocates for parental rights at all levels of government.

Kedrow said he is supporting Nedweski’s bid for office. Jaros is endorsed by Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser and Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth.

Jaros and Nedweski are vying for the seat currently held by Jerry Gulley, who is stepping down to run for county executive. Gulley faces state Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, and Kenosha County Circuit Court Clerk Rebeccca Matoska-Mentink in the Feb. 15 primary for county executive.

County Board supervisors serve two-year terms and receive a $6,526 annual salary.

Jaros and Nedweski each provided a brief biography and responded to questions about their platform. Their responses are below, in alphabetical order:

What do you see as the issues in the election?

Jaros: Kenosha County has a legacy of innovative, fiscally-sound, quality service and governance which is being threatened by political polarization. The position of County Board supervisor is nonpartisan.

There are important challenges facing our community, like worker shortages, shoreline protection, family caregiver support, the opioid crisis, the need for better access to mental health services not to mention the continued toll of COVID. Tackling these issues requires cooperation and collaboration with citizens, local government, law enforcement, health care providers, business, education and community organizations–regardless of party affiliation. The overarching question of this campaign is whether we elect people who want to work together with facts and reason, or who want to tear us apart with misinformation and rancor.

Nedweski: The top concerns that District 16 residents have shared with me involve:

1. Keeping schools open and helping families get back to work.

2. Addressing growing public safety concerns as crime and recklessness spill over the state line.

3. Ensuring fiscal accountability in local government — increasing transparency in spending and reducing wastefulness.

4. Protecting and improving human services, especially in the areas of mental health and long-term care.

There is no one-size-fits-all solution in public health, and county leadership must continue to collaborate with health officials to understand risks versus benefits when issuing recommendations so that solutions do not cause more harm than the original problem. This is how we keep schools and businesses open.

Needless spending will be identified and redirected to county services that directly benefit people. These include upgraded resources and training for law enforcement, extensions of public health services to address the growing mental health crisis, and significant investment in revitalizing services for our seniors, especially in long-term care, which suffered throughout the pandemic.

Why are you running for office?

Jaros: Kenosha County has been my home for over 40 years. My husband volunteers in the community, my kids went to public school and participated in sports. I was honored to work for Kenosha County where honesty, integrity, service excellence and fiscal responsibility were required and practiced. In partnership with the community, we created the Aging & Disability Resource Center; expanded mental health services, para-transit, a medical equipment loan closet and other initiatives for the well-being and safety of our citizens. My reason for running? I love this community and don’t want to see Kenosha County lose the gains it has made on behalf of our residents. I want to contribute my experience, insight and energy toward the challenges we still face so Kenosha County continues to be an amazing place in which to live, work and grow old. As county board supervisor I will listen, weigh facts, analyze costs and encourage collaboration and thoughtful decision-making.

Nedweski: My KUSD education is a key contributor to my success, both personally and professionally. Immense pandemic challenges for students, educators, and families drove me to take on a more public role in problem solving. Teachers at Jefferson, Washington, and Bradford gave me so much, and now it’s time to pay it forward.

Schools are closely intertwined with all levels of government. In order to support public education, I know that the knowledge and experience I’ve gained in my career in finance and business intelligence can be leveraged at the county board level to benefit schools. I bring strategic planning skills, economic insight, and fiscal analysis with me to address shortcomings in services that the county provides for employment, health, aging, public works, and economic development.

Personal experience with loved ones in long-term care over the past two years also made me want to run for office. The county has lost many valued employees in these facilities, and I will work to find solutions to staffing shortages so that patient care can continue to improve.

Anything else you would care to add?

Jaros: My candidacy has been endorsed by Kenosha County Executive, Jim Kreuser and Kenosha County Sheriff, David Beth, and John Steinbrink, president of the Pleasant Prairie Village Board.

Nedweski: I am a lifelong resident of Kenosha County, having lived in the City of Kenosha, the Village of Somers, and the Village of Pleasant Prairie. For me, pride in our community runs deep, and I am so proud to live in a place that is so exciting and innovative. While considering challenges for the county, I bring the perspectives of both urban and suburban residents.

As a great lover of nature, Kenosha County parks have always been a treasure to me. From the beach of Silver Lake Park to the trails of Petrifying Springs, I will always work to protect these resources for the good of the people and of the environment.

