Kenosha for Trump encouraged Pennsylvanians to send in absentee ballots late

“I wonder if they’re doing this in hopes of slipping one through and then waving it around as an example of the flawed process,” Ben Geffen, an attorney at the Public Interest Law Center in Philadelphia, told The Daily Beast regarding the email. “The real story is, it sounds like the Trump campaign is promoting cheating.”

Although it has been reported there is at least one way for some ballots to slip through the cracks late — if a ballot is mailed in prepaid it wouldn’t be postmarked, and so election officials wouldn’t be able to tell when it was mailed — this method is expected to only affect a small number of ballots. Also, even if a bevy of ballots were to be mailed in this way now, they likely still wouldn’t be able to be delivered before the end of the day Friday and thus couldn’t be counted.