Kenosha for Trump group appears to encourage Penn. voters to send in absentee ballots late

KENOSHA — Social media posts on Thursday from an organization purporting to have ties to Kenosha appear to encourage Pennsylvania voters to return absentee ballots, even though two full days have passed since Election Day.
A Thursday evening email from KenoshaForTrump@gmail.com states, “Trump Victory urgently needs volunteers to make phone calls to Pennsylvania Trump supporters to return their absentee ballots."
The Kenosha News as of Friday could not verify the origin of the email.
The request came as absentee ballot counting from Election Day had the tight race in Pennsylvania between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden narrowing Friday to Biden's favor, appearing to move him closer to securing the needed electoral votes to win the presidency.
For weeks, Trump has been talking publicly about election fraud, claiming without proof that thousands of ballots would be mailed after Election Day, rendering them invalid, but would still be counted.
The Kenosha for Trump group appears to have been encouraging voters in Pennsylvania to do just that.
“These phone calls will help President Trump win the election!”
The email said those willing to help should contact Riley Pella and Joshua Williams, two Republican Party of Wisconsin staffers.
Under election law in Pennsylvania, mailed ballots received by Friday would still be counted so long as they were postmarked by Election Day. As such, a ballot mailed after Tuesday — as the Kenosha For Trump email appeared to encourage — could not be legally counted. The Republican Party had tried to get the three-day extension for receiving ballots in Pennsylvania overturned, but the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a ruling against the GOP in that case, allowing ballots to be received through Friday. In a similar case in Wisconsin, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled with the GOP, saying ballots had to be received by Election Day at the latest.
Guarded comments
The Republican Party of Kenosha County did not immediately reply to a request for comment Friday morning. And the Kenosha for Trump Facebook page is no longer active.
The official Wisconsin Trump Victory campaign has distanced itself from the message out of Kenosha. In a statement, Wisconsin Trump Victory Press Secretary Anna Kelly said: “The e-mail in question was sent by an unaffiliated local group and any related social media posts have been taken down."
Kelly added that: “Trump Victory continues to fight for election integrity at every level as we ensure that every legal vote for President Trump and other Republicans is counted fairly and accurately as required by law."
Alec Zimmerman, senior communications advisor for the Republican Party of Wisconsin, deferred to Wisconsin Trump Victory for comment; Zimmerman declined to answer a question about whether Pella and Williams are still employed by the party.
When Kenosha for Trump’s email was sent Thursday, as ballot counting continued in Pennsylvania, Trump was ahead by about 20,000 votes. But by Friday afternoon, the counting of absentee ballots had pushed Biden into the lead by about 13,700 votes. Biden's lead was expected to grow since absentee voters have leaned heavily Democratic. Simultaneously, Biden took the lead in Georgia and extended his lead in Nevada.
All I’m hearing is that the president only wants the votes for him to count.— Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) November 6, 2020
In a Thursday afternoon tweet, before the email from Kenosha for Trump was reported, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes wrote "All I’m hearing is that the president only wants the votes for him to count."
Although it has been reported there is at least one way for some ballots to slip through the cracks late. For example, if a ballot is mailed in prepaid it wouldn’t be postmarked, and so election officials wouldn’t be able to tell when it was mailed — this method is expected to only affect a small number of ballots. Also, even if a bevy of ballots were to be mailed in this way now, they likely still wouldn’t be able to be delivered before the end of the day Friday and thus couldn’t be counted.
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY Lead
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
TRUMP RALLY
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
US Elections 2020 Trump Kenosha
US Elections 2020 Trump Kenosha
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
Election 2020 Trump
US Elections 2020 Trump Kenosha
Election 2020 The Day in Photos
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally,
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally,
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
"Occupy Kenosha" rally held to counterbalance Trump rally
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.