Kenosha for Trump group appears to encourage Penn. voters to send in absentee ballots late

When Kenosha for Trump’s email was sent Thursday, as ballot counting continued in Pennsylvania, Trump was ahead by about 20,000 votes. But by Friday afternoon, the counting of absentee ballots had pushed Biden into the lead by about 13,700 votes. Biden's lead was expected to grow since absentee voters have leaned heavily Democratic. Simultaneously, Biden took the lead in Georgia and extended his lead in Nevada.

Although it has been reported there is at least one way for some ballots to slip through the cracks late. For example, if a ballot is mailed in prepaid it wouldn’t be postmarked, and so election officials wouldn’t be able to tell when it was mailed — this method is expected to only affect a small number of ballots. Also, even if a bevy of ballots were to be mailed in this way now, they likely still wouldn’t be able to be delivered before the end of the day Friday and thus couldn’t be counted.