The deadline for endorsement letters for the Feb. 15 primary election is Wednesday, Feb. 9. Endorsement letters are defined as those that specifically advocate voting for a particular candidate or cause. The deadline allows time for processing and securing payment. Endorsement letters will be accepted for a fee of $10 for up to 275 words. Submit election letters to newsroom@kenoshanews.com. Election and campaign letters will run through Sunday, Feb. 13.