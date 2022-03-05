Spring 2022 election endorsement letters welcome

The deadline for endorsement letters for the April 5 spring election is Tuesday, March 29.

Endorsement letters are defined as those that specifically advocate voting for a particular candidate or cause. The deadline allows time for processing and securing payment. Endorsement letters will be accepted for a fee of $20 for up to 275 words.

Submit election letters to VOP@kenoshanews.com. We will then contact you to arrange payment. Letters can also be dropped off with payment at the Kenosha News office at 6535 Green Bay Road.

Election and campaign letters will run through Sunday, April 3.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0