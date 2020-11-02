Trump makes second-to-last 2020 campaign stop in Kenosha in final bid to come-from-behind once again

KENOSHA — On Election Day Eve, President Donald Trump spoke for 75 minutes at Kenosha Regional Airport in what was his second-to-last campaign event of 2020.

It was his fourth campaign stop of the day, and kind of his fifth since he finished speaking after midnight in Miami the night prior.

Should Trump win the ongoing election, he will not be eligible to run for president again. Should he lose to Joe Biden, it is unclear if Trump would seek a second term again, in which he would bid to be the second president ever to serve non-consecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland in the late 1800s.

After speaking in Kenosha, he would fly to Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The reason he went to Grand Rapids for his final stop, Trump said, was because he is a “little superstitious” and that’s where he finished his successful 2016 campaign.

On Election Day, Trump plans to watch results from the White House.

Claims of saving Kenosha

Trump spent his time in Kenosha reminiscing in his 2016 win, remembering reports saying the lifelong businessman and television showman was expected to lose hours before the election fell in his favor. For winning that night, Trump said he had Wisconsin to thank.