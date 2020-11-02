Trump makes second-to-last 2020 campaign stop in Kenosha

Throughout his hour-and-15-minute speech, Trump remade many of the same promises that have lasted through the last four years: to “Make America Great Again,” to “drain the Washington Swamp” and to “save the American dream,” all efforts he says “we are doing now” as the end of his fourth year as president nears.

Education and race relations

Regarding schools, Trump complimented his own executive order that would ban history lessons that he believes would “indoctrinate your children with anti-American lies.” That order has been criticized for encouraging inaccurate and dangerous beliefs from being taught to children, since it would prevent teachers from teaching some ugly truths about American history.

After claiming that Wisconsin remains in "lockdown" even though there are few active statewide restraints in effect right now, Trump said that kids should be in schools, even though the vast majority of elementary and high school students in Wisconsin are not attending school virtually right now