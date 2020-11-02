Trump makes second-to-last 2020 campaign stop in Kenosha

KENOSHA — On Election Day Eve, President Donald Trump spoke for 75 minutes at Kenosha Regional Airport in what was his second-to-last campaign event of 2020.
It was his fourth campaign stop of the day; sort of his fifth, actually, since he finished speaking after midnight in Miami the night prior.
After speaking in Kenosha, Trump was scheduled to fly to Grand Rapids, Michigan, for another rally in a battleground state.
The reason he went to Grand Rapids for his final stop, Trump said, was because he is a “little superstitious” and that’s where he finished his successful 2016 campaign.
On Election Day, Trump plans to watch results from the White House.
Claims of saving Kenosha
Trump spent his time in Kenosha reminiscing on his 2016 win, remembering reports saying the lifelong businessman and television showman was expected to lose hours before the election fell in his favor. For winning that night, Trump said he had Wisconsin to thank.
“You’re the one who put us over the top,” he told hundreds of bundled-up adoring supporters on the 45-degree night, recalling how several organizations called the 2016 election after Wisconsin was called in his favor.
He’s looking to Wisconsin to back him again and give him another narrow win. Polls are predicting that Biden has a lead between 5 and 10 points in Wisconsin, slightly larger than Hillary Clinton’s poll lead in 2016.
Regarding the riots that broke out after the Aug. 23 Jacob Blake shooting, and not mentioning the several peaceful protests that followed, Trump said “We saved Kenosha” by sending in the National Guard. That’s a statement that Kenosha’s leaders have said is inaccurate; “Kenosha is a strong community, we were going to come back regardless … Kenosha’s going to be on the comeback, and for someone to say that we wouldn’t exist but for their actions, I believe it to be false,” Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser, a former Democratic legislator, said in August.
The National Guard was also ordered to Kenosha by Gov. Tony Evers, not the president, — although Trump, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil and other conservatives have criticized Evers for not ordering more troops in sooner.
Trump also continued implying that “violent” and “liberal” “mobs” will run the streets if Biden wins. Biden has repeatedly said that property destruction and rioting will be prosecuted should he be elected.
On international relations
“As long as I am president, we will remain the No. 1 producer of oil and natural gas in the world … We don’t need foreign nations anymore," Trump said.
He cheered about how there isn’t any bloodshed in the Middle East right now, particularly complimenting son-in-law Jared Kushner, who has been charged with bringing “Peace in the Middle East.”
However, more than 1,100 people have died in fighting inside and near the Armenian-populated Republic of Artsakh — an area that some consider to be part of the Greater Middle East although others say it lies solely in Asia — after Turkish-backed Azerbaijan started a conflict in September. That conflict, despite having a high number of civilian casualties, has largely been overshadowed in American media cycles by election coverage and the pandemic.
The civil wars in Syria and Yemen also persist.
COVID-19
Regarding the coronavirus, Trump claimed — one day after saying he may fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation's top coronavirus response leaders, after Election Day — "we are rounding the curve" and "we have great vaccines coming” in the next few weeks.
However, the Centers for Disease Control predicts that no vaccine will be ready for distribution until at least January. Also, in Wisconsin, the case rate, rate of positive coronavirus tests and number of COVID-related deaths are all trending upward. None of the state’s public health leaders think that Wisconsin is in good shape, with all but two counties in the state considered to “very high” rates of COVID spread.
Throughout his hour-and-15-minute speech, Trump remade many of the same promises that have lasted through the last four years: to “Make America Great Again,” to “drain the Washington Swamp” and to “save the American dream,” all efforts he says “we are doing now” as the end of his fourth year as president nears.
Education and race relations
Regarding schools, Trump complimented his own executive order that would ban history lessons that he believes would “indoctrinate your children with anti-American lies.” That order has been criticized for encouraging inaccurate and dangerous beliefs from being taught to children, since it would prevent teachers from teaching some ugly truths about American history.
After claiming that Wisconsin remains in "lockdown" even though there are few active statewide restraints in effect right now, Trump said that kids should be in schools, even though the vast majority of elementary and high school students in Wisconsin are not attending school virtually right now
On race, Trump called out Biden for his long-criticized comments in which Biden allegedly referred to young Black men as “super-predators,” a history that many believe will keep Black voters at home on Election Day, although the comments made decades ago were not made specifically about Black men but rather referring to "young people" in general "who did not have supervision or structure and who did not have opportunities," according to a fact check from the Austin American-Statesman.
Trump again repeated the claim that no president other than Abraham Lincoln has done more for Black Americans.
Countering Trump on race
During a simultaneous rally Monday night at Civic Center Park in Downtown Kenosha, state Rep. David Bowen, D-Milwaukee, who is Black, said that “No. 45 (Trump) tried to come to Kenosha and exploit our pain.” At that same rally, several speakers criticized the Trump administration for not saying “Black Lives Matter” or more vocally supporting “Black lives,” particularly those affected by police violence like Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake and George Floyd.
“What do you think Trump is going to do to protesters if he wins? He’s going to be hard,” Frank Sensabaugh, a.k.a. “Frank Nitty,” a Milwaukee-based activist, said while calling for Wisconsinites to vote against Trump on Tuesday.
The speakers at the “Occupy Kenosha" get-out-the-vote rally shared beliefs that Trump is in fact hurting African Americans by not supporting police reforms.
Sensabaugh — who walked from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C., in August to to protest police violence and racial injustice and who was repeatedly sworn at, shot at at least once and arrested during the walk — said during the 750-mile journey “Everybody who called me a (n-word) was wearing a Trump 2020 hat or shirt … Nobody for Biden-Harris was doing that.”
Dealing with microphone issues throughout the night, the president repeatedly joked that he wouldn't pay the contractor who set up the audio technology. The president's campaigns have been repeatedly criticized for not paying contractors, dating back to 2016. In Milwaukee last week, a subcontractor of the Republican Party of Wisconsin was fired for not paying workers who had been hired to go door to door in support of the president.
