Tuesday's Primary Election - What to know before you go vote

The primary election is Tuesday and Kenosha County voters will narrow the field of candidates in several races — including for Kenosha County executive.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to complete the process.
Here are a few things to know before you go:
Poll workers will ask residents to show photo identification. Examples of acceptable forms include: a current Wisconsin drivers’ license; state identification cards issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles; military identification cards; and passports, even if expired since the last general election.
Those who need to obtain identification can call the Department of Motor Vehicles voter ID hotline at (844) 588-1069 for assistance.
A provisional ballot can be cast at the polls without photo identification. Anyone who casts a provisional ballot must present photo identification by 4 p.m. Friday after the election for the ballot to be counted.
Free fares for transportation to vote in the primary election are available through Care-A-Van, Western Kenosha County Transit and the Volunteer Transportation program.For a ride: call Care-A-Van at 262-658-9093; Western Kenosha County Transit at 888-203-3498; or Volunteer Transportation at 262-842-7433.
Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin said some residents may find themselves in a new voting ward. “After the redistricting of the municipal ward boundaries was complete at the end of last year, each municipality contacted their residents by mail with an update of their new ward and polling place location,” Bachochin said.
Residents who are unsure which ward they reside in can find out where to vote by using an online tool at
kenoshacounty.org/1009/Where-to-Vote to enter their street address or parcel number. City of Kenosha – multiple locations:
Journey Church, 10700 75th St. – Wards 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58
Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St.—Wards 48, 49, 60, 61
Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Rd.—Wards 34, 35, 36, 37
Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave – Wards 26, 32, 33, 39
Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 1st Ave. – Wards 23, 24, 25
Kenosha City Church, 6009 Pershing Boulevard – Wards 45, 46, 50
Lincoln Park Oribiletti, 6900 18th Ave. – Wards 27, 28, 31
Senior Citizen Center, 2717 67th St.—29, 30, 40, 41
Moose Lodge. 3003 30th Ave. – Wards 7, 8, 9, 12, 13
Messiah Lutheran Church, 2026 22nd Ave. – Wards 4, 10, 11
Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. – Wards 1, 2, 3, 63
Civil War Museum, 5400 1st Ave. – Wards 5, 6, 19, 21, 22
YMCA, 7101 53rd St. – Wards 51, 52, 59
VFW Post 1865, 6618 39th Ave. – Wards 42, 43, 47
Kenosha Transit Facility, 4303 39th Ave. Wards 14, 16, 18
KUSD Support Center, 3600 52nd St. – Wards 15, 17, 20, 44
The Encounter Church. 8900 34th Ave. – Wards 38, 62
Brighton Town Hall, 25000 Burlington Rd. – sole location
Paris Town Hall, 16607 Burlington Rd. – sole location
Randall Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Rd. – sole location
Somers Town Hall, 7511 12th St. – sole location
Wheatland Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Rd. – sole location
Bristol Village Hall, 19801 83rd St.—sole location
Paddock Lake Village Hall, 6969 236th Ave.—sole location
Pleasant Prairie – multiple locations:
Pleasant Prairie Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave. – Wards 1, 2, 3 in Auditorium; Wards 4, 5 in Courtroom
Caterpillar College, 8411 Old Green Bay Rd.—Wards 6, 7
Pleasant Prairie History Museum, 3875 116th St.—Ward 11
RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace—Wards 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16
Salem Lakes Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Rd. – sole location
Somers – multiple locations:
Village Hall, 7511 12th St. – Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 11, 12, 13
UW Parkside Sports Center, 4130 Petrifying Springs Rd. – Wards 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10
Twin Lakes Village Hall, 108 E Main St. – sole location
IN PHOTOS: January photos from readers
012822-kn-en-photooftheday
Deborah Mink shared this photo, which she calls “January on Lake Michigan.” Of the image, she tells us: “We live right next to Seventh Place overlooking the lakefront. This was our morning view on Jan. 25.”
012722-kn-en-photooftheday
June Ambro shared this photo, which she calls “Wintertime Antidote.” Wisconsin residents, she said, “need to pay close attention to their mental health during these dark winter months. Growing a bright amaryllis, or other flowering plant indoors, can really lift your mood!”
012322-kn-en-photooftheday
Chaz Bartucz shared this image. “I took this picture last night of a fairly rare grouping of ‘ice pancakes’ that collected in the Kenosha harbor,” Bartucz said. “These disks form when waves cause pieces of ice to knock against each other, rounding their edges as they freeze and grow.”
012122-kn-en-photooftheday
GiGi Whitmore shared this photo, which she took Tuesday “while walking along Kemper Center. The sun really magnified the icy beauty.”
012022-kn-en-photooftheday
Aimee Arreguin sent in this photo, which she calls “Magnificent Morning!” Arreguin captured the scene early Tuesday morning. “I was so blessed by this beautiful bit of God’s handiwork today that only lasted a few minutes,” she said.
011322-kn-en-photooftheday
Jan Marchuk, a Brighton resident, sent in this photo, calling it “Snow Ripples.”
011122-kn-en-photooftheday
Sharon Broadway shared this photo, which she calls “Winter at the Lakefront.”
011022-kn-en-photooftheday
Gary Brown shared this photo, which he took Wednesday at the Southport Marina. “A rare Leucistic Mallard duck (yellowish color) can be seen sleeping among the Canada Geese and other mallard ducks on this cold, windy day at the Kenosha marina,” he said.
010822-kn-en-photooftheday
Brian Platt sent in this stunning sunset photo, taken at dusk on Jan. 3. He calls it “Rubyset.”
010722-kn-en-photooftheday
Brian Platt shared this photo of a new day dawning over Lake Michigan on Sunday morning. He calls the image “Rising Sun.”
010622-kn-en-photooftheday
WINTER SCENE
Jeff Puterbaugh sent in this photo, which he calls "First Snow," taken in Petrifying Springs Park in Somers on Sunday morning.
010522-kn-en-photooftheday
Jill Letven sent in this photo of birds in the snow. “My husband caught this woodpecker and cardinal hanging out together after the snowfall,” she said.
Photo of the Day for Jan. 4
Jimmy Jones drove around the neighborhood where he grew up and captured this snowy image at Lincoln Park on Saturday night.
010122-kn-en-photooftheday
Bob Zoiss shared this photo, which he calls “Feathered Foursome.” As he tells us, “I caught this pic of sandhill cranes out my truck window. I was surprised they stayed so close for the picture.”
