Tuesday's Primary Election - What to know before you go vote

The primary election is Tuesday and Kenosha County voters will narrow the field of candidates in several races — including for Kenosha County executive.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to complete the process.

Here are a few things to know before you go:

What to bring

Poll workers will ask residents to show photo identification. Examples of acceptable forms include: a current Wisconsin drivers’ license; state identification cards issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles; military identification cards; and passports, even if expired since the last general election.

Those who need to obtain identification can call the Department of Motor Vehicles voter ID hotline at (844) 588-1069 for assistance.

A provisional ballot can be cast at the polls without photo identification. Anyone who casts a provisional ballot must present photo identification by 4 p.m. Friday after the election for the ballot to be counted.

Getting to the polls

Free fares for transportation to vote in the primary election are available through Care-A-Van, Western Kenosha County Transit and the Volunteer Transportation program.For a ride: call Care-A-Van at 262-658-9093; Western Kenosha County Transit at 888-203-3498; or Volunteer Transportation at 262-842-7433.

Where to vote

Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin said some residents may find themselves in a new voting ward.

“After the redistricting of the municipal ward boundaries was complete at the end of last year, each municipality contacted their residents by mail with an update of their new ward and polling place location,” Bachochin said.

Residents who are unsure which ward they reside in can find out where to vote by using an online tool at kenoshacounty.org/1009/Where-to-Vote to enter their street address or parcel number.

Polling locations

City of Kenosha – multiple locations:

Journey Church, 10700 75th St. – Wards 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58

Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St.—Wards 48, 49, 60, 61

Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Rd.—Wards 34, 35, 36, 37

Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave – Wards 26, 32, 33, 39

Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 1st Ave. – Wards 23, 24, 25

Kenosha City Church, 6009 Pershing Boulevard – Wards 45, 46, 50

Lincoln Park Oribiletti, 6900 18th Ave. – Wards 27, 28, 31

Senior Citizen Center, 2717 67th St.—29, 30, 40, 41

Moose Lodge. 3003 30th Ave. – Wards 7, 8, 9, 12, 13

Messiah Lutheran Church, 2026 22nd Ave. – Wards 4, 10, 11

Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. – Wards 1, 2, 3, 63

Civil War Museum, 5400 1st Ave. – Wards 5, 6, 19, 21, 22

YMCA, 7101 53rd St. – Wards 51, 52, 59

VFW Post 1865, 6618 39th Ave. – Wards 42, 43, 47

Kenosha Transit Facility, 4303 39th Ave. Wards 14, 16, 18

KUSD Support Center, 3600 52nd St. – Wards 15, 17, 20, 44

The Encounter Church. 8900 34th Ave. – Wards 38, 62

Towns

Brighton Town Hall, 25000 Burlington Rd. – sole location

Paris Town Hall, 16607 Burlington Rd. – sole location

Randall Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Rd. – sole location

Somers Town Hall, 7511 12th St. – sole location

Wheatland Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Rd. – sole location

Villages

Bristol Village Hall, 19801 83rd St.—sole location

Paddock Lake Village Hall, 6969 236th Ave.—sole location

Pleasant Prairie – multiple locations:

Pleasant Prairie Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave. – Wards 1, 2, 3 in Auditorium; Wards 4, 5 in Courtroom

Caterpillar College, 8411 Old Green Bay Rd.—Wards 6, 7

Pleasant Prairie History Museum, 3875 116th St.—Ward 11

RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace—Wards 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16

Salem Lakes Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Rd. – sole location

Somers – multiple locations:

Village Hall, 7511 12th St. – Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 11, 12, 13

UW Parkside Sports Center, 4130 Petrifying Springs Rd. – Wards 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10

Twin Lakes Village Hall, 108 E Main St. – sole location

