UPDATE: Kenosha City Council District 6 race: Ferree, Paff advance to April 5 election

Ald. Dave Paff and challenger Brandi Ferree will square off in the April 5 general election for the District 6 seat on the Kenosha City Council following the Tuesday primary.

Ferree, a newcomer to the city political scene, tallied 292 votes, or 44.99% of the votes cast in the race and led Paff, a long-time council member, who collected 233 votes, or 35.9%. Ryan Havron received 120 votes, or 18.49% of the total vote. Havron was eliminated from contention. There were four write-in votes cast.

The polling results are considered unofficial until a canvass of the votes on Monday. Of the City Council’s 17 represented districts, District 6 had the sole primary election. The council position is part-time, elected every two years and pays $6,000 annually.

District 6 takes in part of the northern half of the city between 13th and 30th Avenues as well as Washington Road and 18th street. An interactive map of the City of Kenosha aldermanic districts can be found online.

Ferree, who is employed as a purchasing agent and estimator for a local builder, said she was also pleased with the primary election results and thanked district voters for supporting her.

Ferree has said that the prominent issues in the race include "reducing violence, reducing the effects of climate change on our community, and ensuring that leadership is listening to constituents' concerns and making compassionate decisions."

"These results represent our desire to grow a better community and what's possible when we all work together," she said in a statement late Tuesday. "I'm looking forward to winning your vote in April and representing you in the coming term."

Paff, who has been elected to four terms on the council, said he felt good about his results in the primary adding that his message “resonated” with residents in his district.

“Our No. 1 concern is public safety. We’ve had many issues with violence, shootings, street-level (criminal) activities and our residents are concerned and they’re fatigued and they’re frightened,” said Paff, a former firefighter and deputy sheriff. “And, they want something done about it.”

Paff said people are also concerned about jobs and the economy because “they are being pinched."

“And the city has to do what it can to help out the community,” he said.

Paff praised both Ferree and Havron for their involvement in the District 6 race.

“I commend my two opponents. They ran a great race. I’m very happy to have the competition,” he said.

Paff said that in his nearly eight years on the council he has “matured” with his experience in municipal governance.

“I’m very happy that the residents have allowed me to be there,” he said. “And if elected again, I promise to bring their voice to City Hall.”

