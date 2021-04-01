WATCH NOW: Circuit Court judge candidates weigh in on access, impartiality, judicial reform

Can you explain your judicial philosophy in plain English?

Gabriele: My judicial philosophy is one of following the rule of law. As judge, I’m not a legislator. I don’t represent the will of the people. I don’t have independent and isolated contact with constituents. My role is to apply the law and to apply it fairly and impartially and with compassion when I can.

Cunningham: My judicial philosophy is to be fair and impartial, to make sure that everybody who appears before me in court has a voice that is heard, to administer justice with compassion, to apply the facts that are presented before me to the law and to find the best outcomes for both the litigants who appear before me, as well as, their families and the community as a whole.

How will you handle conflicts of interest on the bench?

Cunningham: In the interest of justice and ethics, I would recuse myself. I would make it known to the parties that there is a conflict and would let the parties know and have the case get changed to a different branch. I have done that as a defense attorney addressed conflicts of interest and that wouldn’t change as a judge.