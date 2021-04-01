WATCH NOW: Circuit Court judge candidates weigh in on access, impartiality, judicial reform

Judge candidates vying for seats in Kenosha County's first and sixth circuit court branches in the April 6 election tackled issues of equal access, impartiality and reforming the justice system among others during a Wednesday night forum organized by a national Latino civil right's group.
Forward Latino’s forum featured incumbent Branch 1 Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan, of Kenosha, and challenger Gerad Dougvillo, a Kenosha resident who currently serves as a Walworth County Circuit Court commissioner; and candidates Angela Cunningham of Kenosha, a local attorney, and Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele of Pleasant Prairie, who are vying for the Branch 6 judicial seat being vacated by Judge Mary K. Wagner.
Incumbent Circuit Court Judge Chad Kerkman of Randall will also be on the April ballot and is running unopposed in the race for Branch 8. Circuit Court judges serve six-year terms and are paid an annual salary of $147,555.
Wednesday night’s forum was held live via Zoom on Forward Latino’s Facebook page. Forward Latino's national President Darryl Morin and Kenosha group member Yolanda Santos Adams took turns questioning candidates. The forum recording can be viewed in its entirety online at https://www.facebook.com/ForwardLATINO/videos/443668070073428
Branch 1 race: Benitez-Morgan vs. Dougvillo
What qualifies you to be a judge beyond your law degree? Why should Kenosha County residents vote for you?
Dougvillo: So, I certainly understand and appreciate the value of hard work, rolling up your sleeves and getting your hands dirty. I even spent the summer in college working at Snap-on … and if that didn’t push me to want to finish college and go forward and do that, I don’t know if there’s much else that really would.
Benitez-Morgan: Just looking at women, we represent over half the population, yet prior to me taking the bench only 25 percent of the judges in Kenosha were women and there was no person of color in the entire Second Judicial District in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth before my appointment to the bench.
How will you balance being an independent judge vs. an elected official?
Benitez-Morgan: You follow what the law is. I don’t get to make it up … when you don’t owe anyone anything it’s pretty easy to just follow the law.
Dougvillo: Being a court commissioner, you’re under the same rules as our circuit court judges are. You’re not part of a party. I’ve never been part of a party. That’s not something that’s been of interest to me.
What are the biggest changes you think we need to make in our justice system?
Dougvillo: So it’s having to acknowledge (people’s mistrust and not being treated fairly) and having to really lean in and have some of those conversations and to be open to that is really what’s critical for success with our courts going forward.
Benitez-Morgan: The biggest thing we have to do and the one thing I love about this pandemic is Zoom. It gave people the opportunity to watch court, to see what happens, too see what goes on in the courtroom.
How do you define injustice?
Benitez-Morgan: It’s not being given a voice. That to me is injustice. When somebody doesn’t an opportunity to be heard. And, we can’t allow that. That’s part of this whole equal access and explaining what’s going on.
Dougvillo: What are you doing to make sure that they don’t come in disadvantaged? Because when they do they’re not going to get a fair shake and even if the result had been the same, they’re going to walk out of there feeling as though they haven’t been heard … haven’t had that fair chance and then you don’t have justice. You’re left with injustice.
Branch 6 race: Gabriele vs. Cunningham
Can you explain your judicial philosophy in plain English?
Gabriele: My judicial philosophy is one of following the rule of law. As judge, I’m not a legislator. I don’t represent the will of the people. I don’t have independent and isolated contact with constituents. My role is to apply the law and to apply it fairly and impartially and with compassion when I can.
Cunningham: My judicial philosophy is to be fair and impartial, to make sure that everybody who appears before me in court has a voice that is heard, to administer justice with compassion, to apply the facts that are presented before me to the law and to find the best outcomes for both the litigants who appear before me, as well as, their families and the community as a whole.
How will you handle conflicts of interest on the bench?
Cunningham: In the interest of justice and ethics, I would recuse myself. I would make it known to the parties that there is a conflict and would let the parties know and have the case get changed to a different branch. I have done that as a defense attorney addressed conflicts of interest and that wouldn’t change as a judge.
Gabriele: If there was a conflict of interest, as it relates to the parties in the courtroom, I would have to recuse myself. We want to inspire confidence in our judiciary and if there is a relationship between the judge, whether it be a friendship, social or other type of relationship where there would be the appearance of partiality, that doesn’t inspire confidence.
What reforms do you support to increase access to justice for all and will you fight for them?
Gabriele: There’s so many problems with access to justice right now. There’s a lack of affordable resources in terms of getting legal assistance. Certainly, I’d like to promote additional resources within our community so that people will have the ability to have fair access to justice.
Cunningham: I will advocate and push for an in-depth study of our court system to determine the extent of the inequalities based on race, social-economic status, ableism and other areas and use that to bring parties to the table and have an open and honest conversation and be intentional about how to reduce some of those inequalities.
How will you deal with injustice when you confront it in your courtroom?
Gabriele: As judge it’s our job … to apply the law. I don’t have the power to change the law. I don’t have the power to change the things that have happened before someone comes into my courtroom. But what I can do is when that does come before me and I see it, I can try to make it right.
Cunningham: One of the most effective ways to address injustice is to have access to quality legal representation … One thing I want to do as judge is to advocate for some assistance for people who are pro se (self representing) to have representation or at the very least get some legal advice.
Access to interpreters
When you see a defendant in court whose first language is not English, how do you determine if they understand every part of the process?
Dougvillo: Having a full-time, on-staff interpreter available. So we don’t have to have one scheduled for certain people, certain cases. We always have one in the building accessible, certified and ready to go.
Benitez-Morgan: When a case gets filed in Kenosha County, if an interpreter is needed, (the case is) assigned at the beginning … the wonderful feature about doing things on Zoom is we have an interpreter function.
Cunningham: I’ve represented clients who understood enough English to kind of have the appearance they know what’s going on … the key is to ask questions that are not yes and no questions.
Gabriele: Someone who speaks Spanish speaks it differently if they’re from Puerto Rico than if they’re from Mexico. As a judge, we have to be really cognizant of that difference … you do, as judge, have to ask a lot of questions to make sure that the person is understanding even if the interpreter telling (them).