WATCH NOW: Donald Trump speaking at Kenosha Regional Airport

KENOSHA — President Donald Trump has arrived at Kenosha Regional Airport for his second-to-last rally of the 2020 election cycle.
Simultaneously with the president's rally, a Get Out The Vote rally is being held at Kenosha's Civic Center Park. At that rally, state Rep. David Bowen, who is Black, said "No. 45 tried to come to Kenosha and exploit our pain.”
“We’re here because Jacob Blake got shot," Milwaukee-based activist Frank Nitty said.
