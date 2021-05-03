WATCH NOW: Watchdog group files complaint with state Elections Commission about grant

The Amistad Project also claims the grants at first were set up to help cities have a safe election during the pandemic, but “many of the conditions” set up by the CTCL had nothing to do with public health. Kaardal said that “voter navigators” were employed to help voters complete their ballots.

“(They) were privately funded, privately directed, but nominally a public employee,” he said. “So that way, that person could do the absentee ballot harvesting, which would otherwise be a violation of Wisconsin law.”

In addition to the mayor and clerk for each of the five cities, the complaint also lists Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, as one of the respondents, Kaardal said.

Future elections the issue at hand

More than 200 local governments in Wisconsin and more than 2,500 across the nation accepted money from CTCL. Both prior to and after the election, the WEC has ruled that accepting such funds is legal, and there are no laws that ban it in Wisconsin.