Who's on the ballot? Primary election is Tuesday

Just a handful of city, county and school races are on the Tuesday, Feb. 15 primary election ballots across Kenosha County.

But the primary is an important precursor to the April 5 spring election, which will have the highest number of contested races locally in over a decade and the first contested Kenosha County executive race in 20 years.

Absentee voting has already been robust in Kenosha County compared to Racine and Walworth Counties. According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, 4,157 absentee ballots have been returned and 581 in-person absentee ballots have been cast in Kenosha County.

This compares to 606 absentee ballots returned and 62 in-person absentee ballots cast in Racine County and 452 absentee ballots returned and 114 in-person absentee ballots cast in Walworth County.

Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin said she expects a better than typical primary election turnout.

“Spring primaries tend to have about half the turnout that the spring election generates,” Bachochin said. “Though, with the countywide county executive race on the spring primary ballot, I expect to see the turnout a bit higher than other spring primary elections.”

Bachochin said the last contested county executive race was April 2, 2002, when former John Collins challenged incumbent County Executive Allan Kehl. That election had approximately a 23% turnout.

“With an increased awareness of the electoral process, community involvement and activism focusing on local elections, I hope to see at least a 20% turnout for this countywide primary,” Bachochin said.

The field of candidates in the following races will be narrowed Tuesday, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

County executive

Electors across the county will vote for one of three candidates: District 16 County Board Supervisor Jerry Gulley of Pleasant Prairie, Kenosha County Clerk of Courts Rebecca Matoska-Mentink of Pleasant Prairie, or State Rep. Samantha Kerkman of Salem Lakes.

The top two vote-getters will advance to the April 5 general election. The position comes with a four-year term and $117,838 annual salary.

Gulley, chief communication officer at Health Tech Company EdLogics, said if elected he would be “a leader with a public servant’s heart and a CEO’s business acumen” who would “create a culture of data-driven decision-making, full transparency, and the highest level of integrity.” He said this role “calls for an executive, not a career politician” as “executive skills are very different from legislative skills,” and he is the only non-partisan candidate.

Matoska-Mentink, who has 20 years of experience in county government and budget management, said if elected she “would engage in open and information gathering conversations with all stakeholders” and “would engage local municipalities and community partners and businesses to (identify) projects or issues that would benefit from collaborative measures.” Before becoming Clerk of Courts in 2007 she was the office manager in the District Attorney’s Office.

Kerkman, who has represented the 61st Assembly District since 2001, said if elected she will serve with “vision, passion, integrity, and a cooperative spirit.” She said she brings “over 20 years of experience working together with federal, state, and local leaders to solve problems and create opportunities for Wisconsin citizens,” and has “a reputation as eagle-eyed in saving money for Wisconsin taxpayers.”

District 16 County Board supervisor

Electors who reside in Wards 1-5 in the Village of Pleasant Prairie will vote for one of three candidates: Amanda Nedweski, co-chair of Moms for Liberty–Kenosha County, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that advocates for parental rights; LaVerne Jaros, retired director of Kenosha County Aging and Disability Services; or James Kedrow, who withdrew from contention, but whose name will still be on the ballot due to the timing of his decison.

The top two vote-getters will advance. This position comes with a two-year term and $6,526 annual salary.

Jaros said if elected she would work to ensure “honesty, integrity, service excellence and fiscal responsibility” within county government and “will listen, weigh facts, analyze costs and encourage collaboration and thoughtful decision-making.”

Nedwesdki said if elected she would work to address “growing public safety concerns,” ensure Fiscal accountability by “increasing transparency in spending and reducing wastefulness,” and improve “human services, especially in the areas of mental health and long-term care.”

Kenosha District 6 alderman

Electors in Kenosha Wards 7-10 will vote for one of three candidates: Brandi Ferree, a purchasing agent and estimator for MC Home Builders LLC; Ryan Havron, who works in the construction industry and serves in the Wisconsin National Guard.

The top two vote-getters will advance to the April election. This position comes with a two-year term and $6,000 annual salary. A profile on the candidates is running on page A5 in today’s Kenosha News.

Bristol School Board

Electors in Bristol Wards 1-6, Pleasant Prairie Ward 16 and Kenosha Wards 54 and 55, will vote for no more than two of five candidates for School Board: JoDee Hale-Schmid, Tina Elfering, Stephen Grimm, Lauren Zimmer and Danielle Whitaker. T

The top four vote-getters will advance to the April 5 general election. The two seats come with a three-year term and $2,000 annual salary.

Elfering said if elected she will work to restore “the partnership and respect that Bristol School once had,” ensure students have up-to-date curriculum, and to “create the best working environment available” for staff “so they can focus on giving our children the best education possible.”

Grimm said if elected he would focus on “financial responsibility, curriculum (including electives and STEM), technology and the support of teachers, staff and administration.” He sees his expertise with budgets exceeding $75 as an asset and would work to ensure “taxpayer dollars are spent in the most efficient manner.”

Hale-Schmid said if elected she would ensure “education and community/parent voice” are at the “forefront.” She said she would work to improve communication and transparency and “make sure we are taking care of our star staff and are making strides or changes where there are weak links that are negatively impacting the success and goals of the school.”

Whitaker said if elected she would work to “foster a collaborative and healthy culture within our school, and community at large, while keeping sight of the humanity of every person.” She said “background in human resources and mental health can be a support to the administration as they seek to retain our current team and recruit additional staff.”

Zimmer said if elected he would work to create a “safe and cohesive environment, where our children receive a high quality education, our staff are supported and given the proper tools to do so, all while we continue to listen to parents’ and community members’ input.” He said board members should “work together to support the administration in accomplishing these goals.”

