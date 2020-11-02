WITH VIDEO: Trump makes second-to-last 2020 campaign stop in Kenosha

However, more than 1,100 people have died in fighting inside and near the Armenian-populated Republic of Artsakh — an area that some consider to be part of the Greater Middle East although others say it lies solely in Asia — after Turkish-backed Azerbaijan started a conflict in September. That conflict, despite having a high number of civilian casualties, has largely been overshadowed in American media cycles by election coverage and the pandemic.

COVID-19

Regarding the coronavirus, Trump claimed — one day after saying he may fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation's top coronavirus response leaders, after Election Day — "we are rounding the curve" and "we have great vaccines coming” in the next few weeks.

However, the Centers for Disease Control predicts that no vaccine will be ready for distribution until at least January. Also, in Wisconsin, the case rate, rate of positive coronavirus tests and number of COVID-related deaths are trending upward. None of the state’s public health leaders think that Wisconsin is in good shape, with all but two counties in the state considered to “very high” rates of COVID spread.