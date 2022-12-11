Evers' listening sessions tour to kick off in Kenosha Tuesday night PRINT

Gov. Tony Evers will hold the first of several listening sessions throughout the state beginning Tuesday night in Kenosha.

The statewide "Doing the Right Thing" tour will make its first stop in Kenosha with the event taking place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.

The sessions are being scheduled to hear directly from Wisconsin residents on what issues matter to them as Evers prepares his version of the 2023-25 executive budget, according to an official bulletin issued by the governor's office.

Topics covered in the sessions include rising costs and national inflation; supporting students in public schools, affordable and accessible health care, investing in high-speed internet and the state’s infrastructure and transportation systems, conservation and protecting natural resources; and bolstering the workforce and the economy.

Evers has held listening sessions for two consecutive biennia to provide an opportunity for Wisconsin residents to share their ideas, discuss and give feedback on the state’s budget, and hear about pressing issues affecting them.

The listening sessions will also involve facilitated smaller group discussions that allow public participation, engaging with others who share or have different perspectives on an issue, organizers stated.

The sessions begin Tuesday and continue into 2023. The governor will hold three budget listening sessions before the end of the year, including one virtual listening session in addition to in-person events in Kenosha and Green Bay. Additional listening session locations and dates will be announced in the new year.

All participants to register to attend using the links below. Residents are also welcome to submit written comments on any topic at any time before or after the listening sessions, including:

Budget Listening Session in Kenosha — 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13. Register to attend at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/governor-evers-kenosha-budget-listening-session-tickets-483353040957?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Virtual Budget Listening Session — Wednesday, 6 p.m., Dec. 14. Register to attend via Zoom https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0ldumvqDIoHNY7NalFNX_nSGCThJtK1PLH