Evers' listening sessions tour to kick off in Kenosha Tuesday night

Gov. Tony Evers will hold the first of several listening sessions throughout the state beginning Tuesday night in Kenosha.

The statewide 'Doing the Right Thing' listening session tour will make its first stop in Kenosha with the event taking place from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.

The sessions are being scheduled to hear directly from Wisconsinites on the issues that matter to them as he prepares his version of the 2023-25 executive budget, according to an official bulletin issued by the governor's office.

Topics covered in the sessions include rising costs and national inflation; supporting students in public schools, affordable and accessible health care, investing in high-speed internet and the state’s infrastructure and transportation systems, conservation and protecting natural resources and bolstering the workforce and the economy.

Evers has held listening sessions for two consecutive biennia to provide an opportunity for Wisconsin residents to share their ideas, discuss and give feedback on the state’s budget, hear about pressing issues affecting them.

The listening sessions will also involve facilitated, smaller group discussions that allow public participation, engaging with others who share or have different perspectives on an issue.

The will sessions begin in 2022 and carry on into 2023. The governor will hold three budget listening sessions before the end of the year, including one virtual listening session in addition to in-person events in Kenosha and Green Bay. Additional listening session locations and dates will be announced in the new year.

All participants should register to attend using the links below. Residents are also welcome to submit written comments on any topic at any time before or after the listening sessions.

Budget Listening Session in Kenosha — 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13. Register to attend here.

Virtual Budget Listening Session — Wednesday, 6 p.m., Dec. 14. Register to attend via Zoom here.

Budget Listening Session — 5:30 p.m., Green Bay, Tuesday, Dec. 20. Register to attend here.