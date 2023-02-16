A former Kenosha Unified School Board member, a sitting Kenosha County Board supervisor, along with the man whose seat on the School Board may soon be vacated due to a district error are among those vying for the position to be appointed at a special meeting next week.

According to a district news release Wednesday, Carl Bryan, a former School Board member, and Brian Thomas, who is currently on the Kenosha County Board submitted letters of interest as of today’s deadline for the position held by School Board member Eric Meadows, who is now also seeking appointment. Megan Norris, who had originally applied for appointment, has withdrawn her candidacy due to a "calendar conflict", Stacy Schroeder, board secretary, said Thursday.

Candidates will be interviewed during a special meeting of the School Board at 6 p.m. Monday in the Indian Trail High School and Academy Auditorium, 6800 60th St., according to the release. Candidates must be adults 18 years or older and must live in the Kenosha Unified School District, which includes the city, the Village of Pleasant Prairie and Somers town and village.

On Feb. 1, district officials called for vacating Meadows’ seat to alleviate a clerical error in an election notice for the 2022 spring elections that had inadvertently noticed the term as three-year term rather than the one year term that remained in the original 2020-23 cycle.

According to district officials, the notice should have indicated that three seats were up for election, with the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes to be named to three-year terms that expire in 2025, and the candidate receiving the third-highest number of votes named to the remaining one-year term expiring this spring.

Meadows was the recipient of the third-highest number of votes in last year’s election.

As a result, the district has prepared to declare his seat vacant in April necessitating a one-year appointment for the seat before a two-term election is held in 2024, in accordance with state law and established district procedures. The process for filling the seat can be found here.

While Meadows has also submitted his name for the appointment, with state legislators calling on the School Board to re-appoint him, he said Tuesday night that he is prepared to fight the decision in court. Meadows has retained attorneys from the Thomas More Society, a nationally known conservative Catholic non-profit law firm.

At a press conference held outside the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., Meadows read from a statement and called on Superintendent Jeffrey Weiss and the School board to halt the process that could potential oust him. Meadows and supporters have said he should be retained on the School Board as district residents voted for him through the election process, one that had been certified.

.

KUSD-Kenosha News School Board candidate forum Feb. 21, 2022 KIM - SCHOOL BOARD FORUM MEADOWS - SCHOOL BOARD FORUM ROBINSON - SCHOOL BOARD FORUM ROOCHNIK - SCHOOL BOARD FORUM SCHMALING - SCHOOL BOARD FORUM STEVENS - SCHOOL BOARD FORUM KUSD SCHOOL BOARD FORUM