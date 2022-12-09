Foundation `100% behind this project' to restore Kenosha County Ceremonial Courtroom, president says

The president of a foundation that has bestowed a $675,000 challenge grant to help raise more than $2 million to restore Kenosha County’s historic Ceremonial Courtroom said he fully backs the project despite earlier reports that may have suggested otherwise.

Thomas Jeffris, president of the Janesville-based Jeffris Family Foundation, contacted the Kenosha News Thursday in an effort to set the record straight. He is not pulling the grant.

“I don’t know where these rumors are coming from," he said. 'I’ve been 100% behind this project ever since when I first saw it almost two years ago."

In email he sent on Nov. 8 to Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman and the entire County Board, however, Jeffris had raised initial concerns at the elimination of the facilities project manager position, one held by Frank Martinelli, who he had said provided the foundation with the needed historical and technical information “sufficient to convince us of the project’s alignment with our mission.”

“It is our understanding that the county has already secured significant matching funds toward the (fundraising) goal,” he said. Jeffris added that with Martinelli’s duties being transferred to others, “We feel this may put our grant in peril.”

Jeffris went on to praise Martinelli’s skills in the management of historic building restoration and “intimate” knowledge of the project’s complex details saying they would be “difficult to replicate.”

“He was one of the best I’ve dealt with,” he said.

“To date, we’ve developed confidence in Mr. Martinelli’s technical skills, project management leadership and detailed project knowledge,” Jeffris said. “I don’t know who you have in mind to take Frank’s position. Could you find someone with Frank’s skills … maybe, but why `change horses in midstream’ and risk failure on the entire project?”

During the county’s budget hearings in late October, Martinelli’s job was among the three jobs eliminated in order to reallocate funding to hire three sworn officer positions in the Sheriff’s Department next year. Along with the project manager’s job, two other positions – a customer service superintendent in the highway division and a vacant community development educator with UW-Extension – have become negotiation pieces in a stalemate with the County Board in which a minority of supervisors voted against bonding authorization, preventing the necessary supermajority to approve it and which is now currently holding up funding for many capital improvement projects next year.

Jeffris has since had discussions with Kerkman and emphasized they have an “excellent working relationship.” He said he and the county executive will also meet before Christmas to further discuss the project's plans.

Kerkman assures fundraising committee

After Jeffris’ Nov. 8 email, Kerkman also corresponded with members of the Blue Ribbon Committee tasked with raising $1.35 million before the June 30, 2024 deadline for the courtroom project to assure them of Jeffris’ support.

“I know there has been concern expressed among committee members and in the media about the letter that Mr. Jeffris sent last week to myself and members of the County Board,” she said in the Nov. 18 e-mail, which she shared with the County Board last week. “I’m pleased to report that I spoke with Mr. Jeffris this morning, and that he reaffirmed his complete support for the Ceremonial Courtroom initiative, no matter how the county decides to handle management of the project.”

Kerkman further told the committee that the foundation “remains 100% behind the project and the challenge grant funding will not be stripped.”

She said that Jeffris told her that the concerns he had expressed in his earlier letter were “getting blown out of proportion.”

“I hope this helps to put us all at ease about the status of the campaign. Like Mr. Jeffris, I, too, remain highly supportive of the project, and I appreciate all of the work this committee is doing to advance the fundraising effort,” Kerkman said. “I am also confident we will soon come to a conclusion that will ensure continued strong management of the project.”

Committee chair optimistic

Despite the political machinations, John Collins, co-chair of the blue ribbon committee, said that he is confident the restoration will come to fruition. He said the committee's efforts are "on target" to meet the fundraising deadline.

“There are some issues going on currently within the county government, of which we are all aware, but I’m optimistic that the matter will be resolved and we will proceed ahead,” said Collins, himself a former Kenosha County executive. “Obviously, there are some situations going on that we don’t have control over, but I’m very optimistic that we will meet our (fundraising) goals.”

The project for the courtroom, which was built in 1925, aims to restore the space to its former grandeur, which includes a number of significant murals. It will also allow the courtroom to be used for historical and architectural tours, educational activities for children and community events.

Meanwhile, Jeffris said that for the good of the project, the best thing was to “get these rumors behind us.”

“And, let these good people who are willing and doing the finance raising do their job,” he said. “The sooner they raise the money the sooner we can restore the murals.”

