Four vie for two Bristol School Board seats in April 5 election

BRISTOL — Bristol School electors have four candidates to choose from on the April 5 General Election ballot to fill two seats on the Bristol School Board.

Voters narrowed the field of candidates in the February primary, sending Tina M. Elfering, Stephen Grimm, Danielle Whitaker and Lauren Zimmer to the April ballot.

Bristol School District electors reside in Bristol Wards 1-6, Pleasant Prairie Ward 16 and city of Kenosha Wards 54 and 55. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. A list of polling locations can be found at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2160/Upcoming-Elections.

The two highest vote-getters will serve three-year terms, the annual pay for which is $2,000.

Each candidate responded to three questions about their platform. Their answers appear below in alphabetical order:

Why are you running for office?

Elfering: I am running for school board with a focus on Bristol School gaining back the respect from the community it once had. This can only be accomplished by listening to the community and putting my best foot forward to partner with the administration to take action. We need to get our children better electives in the middle grades. Our children and staff deserve the best curriculum instead of the out of date material the school is currently using. I believe that by focusing on instilling a positive relationship between school board members, administration, staff and our community we can create the best working environment for our teachers and staff—which will then result in the best education for our students. I know the value Bristol School once had. I know the meaning of having Renegade Pride, and I want to share that experience with the current students and staff.

Grimm: I have been encouraged to run for the Bristol School Board for several years now by friends and acquaintances whom each personally have an interest in the well-being of the School. Finally after four plus years of attending School Board meetings I’ve come to the conclusion that my background as a management professional and business executive should be helpful to the needs of the School. Specifically, my experience in the following areas should be an asset: budgeting ($75 million), personnel management & development (including hiring, performance evaluations, personal improvement plans, etc.) and goal-setting (management-by-objectives).

Whitaker: I am running for school board because I believe my skills, experiences, and leadership style will add value to our district. From a very young age, I thrived in the classroom and education continues to be one of my life-long pursuits. A few years prior, I completed my Masters in Mental Health and Christian Studies which continues to inform who I am. I want the same transformative experience for our students. One of the main reasons my husband and I selected this area to raise our family was the reputation of Bristol School. I believe a collaborative school board working to support administration towards a shared vision will create an environment where students can come as they are and graduate from their time at Bristol with a foundational love of learning and set them on a path towards success in whatever they choose to pursue.

Zimmer: I am running for office because I would like to take a more active role in ensuring a quality education for my own children and their peers. Being a parent of a school aged child has opened an entirely new world for our household, and experiencing the joys and struggles first hand I instinctively felt the draw to be more involved. I have heard these sentiments mirrored in conversations with other parents. I would like to aid in the progress and change the district is working towards.

What qualities and qualifications do you possess that would make you a good public servant?

Elfering: My heart and soul is 100% Bristol! Representing Bristol Grade school means the world to me and I do not take having a hand in our children’s future lightly. I have learned to effectively communicate and be an active listener to make sure you understand the needs being presented. I am also action oriented that focuses on moving forward in a professional manner that is fair and objective. I promise to be transparent and honest with the community on why I am taking action in a particular way. I believe in being team-work to get tasks completed in a timely manner.

Grimm: I’m level-headed, fair-minded, hard-working, a good listener, education-based, etc. But, the simple answer is “passion” and “commitment.”

As Director for Antioch Little League for seven years I performed typical duties of that responsibility. However, what best shows my “passion and commitment” were the many hours spent helping maintain the field three or four nights a week until 10 p.m. or later. Doing so made the games “more enjoyable” for the kids and “less dusty” for the parents!

As Treasurer for Bristol School PTA for four years, I oversaw the creation of the annual budget, prepared monthly Treasurers Reports, secured fund-raising opportunities, etc.

What best exemplifies my “passion and commitment” was overseeing operation of the Brat Stand, working from early morning to late into the evening three days straight in sweltering July heat! The camaraderie gained and a few extra dollars in the PTA bank account made the experience well worthwhile!

Whitaker: My professional background in human resources and mental health can be a support to the administration as they seek to retain our current team and recruit additional staff. Others describe my energy as positive and warm. I am a person who strives to be as open-minded as possible. I believe these characteristics will help me to work constructively with all involved.

My servant-leadership style, which seeks to align people toward shared goals through empathy, collaboration, and putting the needs of others before my own, makes me especially valuable within the “crisis of kindness” that we are witnessing nationally. The divisive political climate and collective sense of burnout is not only jeopardizing our children’s education, but also setting an example for our children that disagreement gives permission for disrespect. My “agenda” is simple: to foster a collaborative and healthy culture within our school (and community at large) while keeping sight of the humanity of every person.

Zimmer: I am hard working and dedicated when I commit to things. I am open minded and pride myself on being able to look at the bigger picture. I enjoy looking at things from different angles and being able to come to a conclusion based on the information presented to me. I have attended nine of the 10 regular and special board meetings in person this year. I believe this makes me a more than well informed candidate on the actual role and duties of the school board as a whole, the dynamics of our current board and I have very versed knowledge of the agenda items our board is currently working through. Additionally, this has shown me a portion of the actual time commitment our board members take on in this role and I believe my actions have shown I am willing to do so as well.

What do you see as the issues in the election?

Elfering: We need to get back to putting our students first. We need to ensure our students are in a safe building with the best updated curriculum. We need to focus on ways to enhance our teachers and staff working environments so we can retain our educators. This includes being competitive in our pay and benefits that are offered to ensure we are not losing our staff to surrounding schools. Our school is in need of maintenance to make our building safe again. The maintenance is not going to go away, so the results of the referendum will have a heavy impact on the schools budget as this maintenance can no longer be ignored or pushed off.

Grimm: There are several important issues the Board will need to address:

1) Referendum—if it passes, we’ll need to spend $22.3 million responsibly; if it fails, we’ll need to reach out to staff and community to create the “right” plan.

2) Five Year Plan—to determine priorities (such as Technology) and ultimately the short-term and long-term direction for the School.

3) Curriculum—we must ensure that STEAM is implemented, as well as a robust array of electives.

4) Teacher Support—make certain our teachers are paid competitively, including salary, benefits and other incentives and have the resources necessary to maximize student achievement.

6) The Fiscal Cliff—both our District Administrator and Business Manager have used this term to reference the school’s potential dire financial situation beginning in 2023/2024. The new Board will need to help oversee a viable fiscal plan.

Whitaker: The most important factors in realizing our school’s greatest potential are investing in infrastructure, retaining staff, and recruiting future educators of Bristol. The referendum on this spring ballot is mission critical and will address infrastructure issues and security deficiencies. Even with the addition of the proposed referendum, Bristol School will have the lowest cost per student in the entire county!

Finally, the past two years have shown us that public servants must hold the character qualities and leadership capacity necessary to navigate the unforeseeable. If it is the will of our Bristol community for me to serve in this role, I want you know that I understand the gravity of this responsibility and you have my commitment to serve honorably and work cooperatively with the entire board to continue the Renegade tradition of a strong and healthy school.

Zimmer: Bristol as a school is continuing to grow and evolve. We have a wonderful administrator in place who I truly believe is a key for the success of our students. I believe addressing the building maintenance and upgrades that are needed in the referendum will greatly aid the district and the school board, these will cover some of the blaring needs. Funding in the future could become a more blaring issue. The state has not provided an increase in the revenue limit which has put our district behind on per pupil funding and while the current use of ESSER funding to cover additional needs is possible for our district, without changes in how they are allocated, the board may face some tough decisions in the next three years.

