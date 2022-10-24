Gov. Evers endorsed by fire department union, local leaders

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers received endorsements and support from Kenosha County Democrats and union leaders Monday afternoon.
Evers, the Democrat running for re-election against Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, was flanked by supporters and addressed reporters at the Kenosha Union Club.
“Wisconsin voters have an important choice to make in a couple of weeks and I appreciate everything that’s been said here today about my support for Kenosha and the importance of bringing our state and communities like Kenosha together — that’s why I focus on doing the right thing for the nation and our state,” Evers said. “This is why the choice in this election is so stark — we can continue focusing on doing the right thing, or we can choose a radical and wrong direction for our state where our public schools and state support for police and first responders in high crime areas is cut.”
If re-elected, Evers said his next term would continue focusing on positive results and “doing the right thing for people, just like we’re doing in Kenosha.”
Evers took office in 2019 after defeating then-Gov. Scott Walker in a close race. He said he is committed to public safety, protecting reproductive rights, tackling rising costs and investing in communities.
“As governor, I will always do the right thing to invest in our fire, police and first responders because by doing that, we’re doing the right thing for public safety,” Evers said.
Evers received the endorsement of the Kenosha Professional Firefighters Local 414 Monday afternoon. Evers has also been endorsed by the statewide professional firefighters union.
“I know that there’s only one person running for governor who will stand with the firefighters when it’s all on the line and that’s Tony Evers,” said Joseph Sielski, the local union’s vice-president.
Ricardo Lebron, president of the local union, expressed similar sentiments and said he believes Evers supported Kenosha during and after the riots following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
“Gov. Evers has proposed increases in shared revenue to municipalities so that we don’t have to resort to referendums to fund our fire and police departments,” Lebron said. “The governor signed into law a monumental bill that provides workers compensation treatment for fire and EMS personnel who were diagnosed with PTSD during civil unrest, and he ensured the National Guard was here to protect us so we could literally put out fires. We could not have done our jobs if he didn’t do his job. Governor Evers has our back.”
Evers also received the support of former Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, State Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, and State Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha on Monday.
Kreuser, who served as county executive in the summer of 2020 during the riots, praised Evers for “his quick and measured response to the situation.”
“Gov. Evers has also supported Kenosha since then,” Kreuser said. “I just want to say that it’s pretty sad when someone else runs for governor, and they don’t talk about themselves, they just spin lies about the current governor. We were there. We know what people showed up. And we know our Gov. Tony Evers was there in the time we were most in need. He was there.”
Antaramian said he wanted tell Evers “thank you for all your help, and there is no question, you were there when we needed you.”
“The governor was there when we created the innovation center out of the Chrysler site — 110 acres of land that was polluted and has been torn down with the new STEM high school and incubator facility going on there. Those types of activities helped in supporting the Uptown area where the damage was done. All of that was done by the governor and his help to make it happen. And Kenosha is going to be a stronger community than it was in the past,” Antaramian said.
