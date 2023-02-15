A local government panel will consider prohibiting its employees from using the popular app TikTok on Kenosha County-owned devices and blocking access to those who are using or considering downloading it from free Wi-Fi the county offers the public.

The County Board’s Finance and Administration Committee will take up a proposal that bans the video-sharing mobile application, which has more than 94 million users in the U.S. as of last year. The app is owned by ByteDance Ltd., which also has a subsidiary partially owned by the Chinese Communist Party, according to the resolution that will come before the committee Thursday night.

If approved by the committee and ultimately the full County Board, Kenosha County would be just one of two in Wisconsin that have followed suit with the state, which banned the use and access of TikTok on state-owned devices last month. Shortly afterward, the University of Wisconsin System implemented a similar policy. Of the counties in the state, only Columbia County has enacted a policy, according to the Wisconsin Counties Association. Wisconsin is among the more than 20 states to have halted the use of TikTok on government devices, such as mobile phones, tablets and computers.

Introduced by supervisors Erin Decker and Zach Rodriguez, the new policy aims to thwart the app’s ability to harvest “large amounts of data”, they said. The data collected often includes when, where and how users conduct activities on the internet.

“What we are worried about is access to our networks, which means access to anything hooked up to our (county government) networks, which means all of our data,” Decker said Tuesday night. “We’ve got Social Security numbers, all kinds of different information, you know, that needs to be secure.”

Not all of its employees would be denied access to the app on county devices. The one exception would be law enforcement officers who conduct “sanctioned criminal investigations,” according to the resolution.

Furthermore, county employees and anyone else using a “non-county” network to access the internet would not be blocked (as in county information technology personnel isn’t going to target the 5G access on your personal device or zap the app while you’re watching the latest iteration of how to create the best breakfast burrito ever).

Rodriguez, co-sponsor of the proposed policy, said “we don’t have the authority or the power to do that, anyways.”

He said the resolution encourages county employees, including County Board supervisors, to remove it from their personal devices and discourages the use of TikTok altogether. If the public is using the county’s network to access the internet, the app simply would not load, he said.

“That doesn’t mean we’re controlling your phone. We’re not doing anything to your phone,” Rodriguez said. “But it’s the same type of internet access available to the public that blocks things like, porn.”