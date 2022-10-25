 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Guns officially allowed as signs and stickers once banning firearms come off Kenosha County buildings

GUN BAN SIGNS NOW GONE.jpg

Signs and stickers banning guns and electronic control devices have been removed over the last week from some Kenosha County buildings.

 TERRY FLORES, KENOSHA NEWS

Guns and electronic control devices are now allowed in most Kenosha County buildings with signs and stickers quietly removed over the last week.

On July 5, the County Board voted 14-7 to repeal a more than decade old ban on weapons on their premises. The decision also included the removal of signs on the buildings.

"I wanted it to be just a seamless transition where folks didn't even realize it happened," County Executive Samantha Kerkman said Tuesday. She said she had not received any inquiries about the sign's removal.

While the carrying of concealed weapons will be allowed on many county properties, the ban will continue to cover the Kenosha County Courthouse, the public safety building -- which houses both the sheriff’s department and Kenosha Police Department -- the jail, pretrial building and the Molinaro Building, which is part of the civic center campus west of Sheridan Road between 55th and 56th streets.

The ban is also still in effect at the Kenosha County Detention Center, 4777 88th Ave. All of the mentioned buildings, except the Molinaro Building, were previously exempted by state law. The Molinaro Building, which houses the district attorney's office, was included in the resolution for exemption, as it is part of the civic center campus for law enforcement.

