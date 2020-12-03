Haribo formally announces $1.5 million commitment to assist RecPlex following revenue losses

"We are committed to giving back to the places where we live and work, and the RecPlex in Pleasant Prairie is important to the community," said Wes Saber, Haribo of America's chief financial officer. "We want to help our neighbors and members of the community through this challenging year, and this is one way we can do that – investing in overall wellness and bringing continued joy to those who use the RecPlex."

The company is in the process of locating its first North American Manufacturing site in the village's Prairie Highlands Corporate Park. The development consists of an initial investment of more than $300 million in facility improvements. The sponsorship to RecPlex includes corporate membership discount opportunities for the 1,200 anticipated employees working at Haribo's future facility.

"We have always said, and this only reaffirms, that Haribo is a great community partner and a welcome addition to Pleasant Prairie," Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said. "This is a significant contribution, and the Village can’t thank Haribo enough for their efforts and this investment in our community."

