Haribo formally announces $1.5 million commitment to assist RecPlex following revenue losses

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- Haribo of America officials affirmed their commitment to the village formally announcing on Wednesday a corporate citizen sponsorship of $1.5 million to assist the RecPlex with an annual debt service payment.
The gummi candy maker’s contribution was approved with the village's 2021 budget Monday night. About $1.3 million will be applied to reduce an earlier proposed levy increase brought on by pandemic-related revenue losses to the village's community recreation center at 9900 Terwall Terrace.
The RecPlex will use the remaining $200,000 to set up a scholarship fund for individuals and families who might not otherwise afford membership or programming, according to a village release. Haribo's committment was to a 30-year sponsorship, the equivalent of $50,000 per year, that is now a lump sum payment to RecPlex.
"Haribo's support couldn't come at a more critical time," said Craig Anderson, RecPlex director of recreation. "The investment they are making is helping preserve an incredible community asset. The Haribo sponsorship offers relief to individuals and families in need of membership program assistance, and will help RecPlex recover from the pandemic's impact."
Earlier this month, village administration proposed a special tax levy of $1.5 million to assist the RecPlex for next year, as the facility lost $3.1 million in revenue in 2020. The facility was expected to lose another $1.8 million next year. Haribo's contribution eliminated the need for the proposed assessment.
"We are committed to giving back to the places where we live and work, and the RecPlex in Pleasant Prairie is important to the community," said Wes Saber, Haribo of America's chief financial officer. "We want to help our neighbors and members of the community through this challenging year, and this is one way we can do that – investing in overall wellness and bringing continued joy to those who use the RecPlex."
The company is in the process of locating its first North American Manufacturing site in the village's Prairie Highlands Corporate Park. The development consists of an initial investment of more than $300 million in facility improvements. The sponsorship to RecPlex includes corporate membership discount opportunities for the 1,200 anticipated employees working at Haribo's future facility.
"We have always said, and this only reaffirms, that Haribo is a great community partner and a welcome addition to Pleasant Prairie," Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said. "This is a significant contribution, and the Village can’t thank Haribo enough for their efforts and this investment in our community."
