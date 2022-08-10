 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here are the results for candidates unopposed in Kenosha County partisan primary elections

The primary election in Kenosha County also featured six major local races, both Democrat and Republican, in which candidates ran unopposed Tuesday night but who will face each other in November.

In the Democratic primary for Kenosha County Clerk of Courts, incumbent Rebecca Matoska-Mentink received 11,460 votes or 99.69% of votes cast in the election. Republican candidate Zach Rodriguez, a Kenosha County Board supervisor, garnered 13,873 votes or 99.02% of votes cast in the election. The two will square off in the Nov. 8 general election.

Incumbent Kenosha Democrats Tip McGuire and Tod Ohnstad, who represent District 64 and 65 in the Wisconsin State Assembly, received 3,740 votes, or 99.84%, and 4,084 or 99.78%, of votes cast in their respective primaries. McGuire will face Ed Hibsch, of Somers, who received 3,455, or 98.97% in the Republican primary for Assembly District 64. Ohnstad will face Frank Petrick of Kenosha, who garnered 2,886, or 98.46% of votes cast in the District 65 Republican primary.

According to the unofficial results with all 98 polling places reporting, a greater number of voters turned out to cast their choice for Republicans vs Democrats. Voters cast 16,059, or 57.4%, of votes for Republican candidates compared with those voting Democratic, 11,847, or 42.34%. Other candidates representing Libertarian and Constitution parties received 53 and 20 votes, or .19% and .07%, respectively, of the votes cast.

Rebecca Matoska-Mentink

Zach Rodriguez

Tip McGuire

Tod Ohnstad

Ed Hibsch

