Higher wages proposed in effort to attract, retain Kenosha County dispatchers

Kristin Hensley, communications manager, explains some of her job at Kenosha Joint Services. The starting pay for Kenosha County 911 dispatchers could increase to nearly $25 an hour, according to a city-county Joint Services Division proposed budget for next year.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Stephanie Lorenzo, assistant director of Kenosha Joint Services, left background, with Joint Services Board Chair and Kenosha County Board Supervisor Monica Yuhas and Supervisor Aaron Karow, left foreground, listen as Joint Services Director Joshua Nielsen discusses the challenge in hiring and retaining dispatchers at the July 27 Kenosha County Executive Committee meeting.
The starting pay for Kenosha County 911 dispatchers could increase to nearly $25 an hour, according to a city-county Joint Services Division proposed budget for next year.
The pay scale currently starts at 22.25 per hour. The top-of-scale pay for local dispatchers would also rise under the proposal from $28.18 to about $32 per hour.
Joint Services Director Joshua Nielsen said the increases are based on preliminary data from a county wage and compensation study. Those numbers, he said, could still change, as consultants continue to finalize the study.
Earlier this month, the board approved the budget and Nielsen presented the division’s initial proposed spending plan for next year to the Kenosha County Executive Committee on Sept. 22. The budget is still subject to hearings before the respective committees of the County Board and City Council before their members vote later this fall.
The communications center would ideally have 40 people staffing it. Over the past several months, however, the combination of employees taking higher-paying dispatch positions or jobs elsewhere with better wages and working conditions, along with retirements of longstanding telecommunicators, has left the center short staffed with eight positions open.
According to a Joint Services internal compensation schedule and wage rate analysis of 15 comparable agencies in Wisconsin and northern Illinois, only three other agencies earn lower starting hourly wages than currently paid locally.
Walworth County, which is just to the west of Kenosha County, has a starting hourly wage of $22.99 with dispatchers earning up to $30.65 per hour. Three other agencies closest to Kenosha County also pay the highest hourly wages.
In Racine County, dispatchers earn $28.08 an hour to start and $37.72 per hour at the top of scale. The starting and ending hourly wages in Lake County, Ill., are $29.26 and $40.54, respectively. At the top paying agency, the Gurnee (Ill.) Police Department, a dispatcher’s wage starts at $30.32 an hour and maxes out at $42.49 at the top of scale, according to the analysis.
Historically, dispatch centers nationwide experience about a 20 percent turnover rate, but with the so-called “Great Resignation” over the last two years, that rate is likely higher, Nielsen said.
Overall, the budget for Joint Services -- which also serves both county and city law enforcement with fleet maintenance, an evidence and identification bureau, records and public record requests -- is proposed to increase by just over 5.8 percent from $10,410,428 in 2022 to $11,019,376, Nielsen said.
1 of 8
RIESSELMANN RETIRES - big smiles
Renée Riesselmann, left, is all smiles with cousin John VanHoof as she celebrates at her retirement party with with friends and co-workers at Mason's on Tuesday, April 20, 2022. Riesselmann, a Kenosha County 911 dispatcher, is currently the longest serving operator upon her retirement after 32 years of service.
Renée Riesselmann, left, cuts a cake as she celebrates at her retirement party with friends and co-workers at Mason's on Tuesday, April 20, 2022. Riesselmann, a Kenosha County 911 dispatcher, is the longest serving operator upon retiring after 32 years of service.
Renée Riesselmann displays a special plaque given by her 911 dispatch co-workers at her retirement party celebrated at Mason's on Tuesday, April 20, 2022. Riesselmann, a Kenosha County 911 dispatcher, is the longest serving operator upon retiring after 32 years of service.
Renée Riesselmann receives a hug from Pleasant Prairie dispatcher Ashley Busser at her retirement party celebrated at Mason's on Tuesday, April 20, 2022. Riesselmann, a Kenosha County 911 dispatcher, is currently the longest serving operator upon her retirement after 32 years of service.
Renée Riesselmann, left, reminisces with a co-worker Sheila Becker at her retirement party celebrated at Mason's on Tuesday, April 20, 2022. Riesselmann, a Kenosha County 911 dispatcher, is the longest serving operator upon her retirement after 32 years of service.
Renée Riesselmann, left, reminisces with co-worker Sheila Becker at her retirement party celebrated at Mason's on Tuesday, April 20, 2022. Riesselmann, a Kenosha County 911 dispatcher, is currently the longest serving operator upon her retirement after 32 years of service.
Renée Riesselmann prepares to serve cake at her retirement party celebrated at Mason's on Tuesday, April 20, 2022. Riesselmann, a Kenosha County 911 dispatcher, was the longest serving operator upon retiring after 32 years of service.
Renée Riesselmann displays a special plaque given by her 911 dispatch co-workers at her retirement party celebrated at Mason’s on Tuesday, April 20, 2022. Riesselmann, a Kenosha County 911 dispatcher, is the longest serving operator upon retiring after 32 years of service.
IN PHOTOS: Renée Riesselmann celebrates retirement after 32 years as Kenosha County 911 dispatcher
1 of 8
RIESSELMANN RETIRES - big smiles
Renée Riesselmann, left, is all smiles with cousin John VanHoof as she celebrates at her retirement party with with friends and co-workers at Mason's on Tuesday, April 20, 2022. Riesselmann, a Kenosha County 911 dispatcher, is currently the longest serving operator upon her retirement after 32 years of service.
Terry Flores
RIESSELMANN RETIRES - cutting the cake
Renée Riesselmann, left, cuts a cake as she celebrates at her retirement party with friends and co-workers at Mason's on Tuesday, April 20, 2022. Riesselmann, a Kenosha County 911 dispatcher, is the longest serving operator upon retiring after 32 years of service.
Terry Flores
RIESSELMANN RETIRES - plaque closeup
Renée Riesselmann displays a special plaque given by her 911 dispatch co-workers at her retirement party celebrated at Mason's on Tuesday, April 20, 2022. Riesselmann, a Kenosha County 911 dispatcher, is the longest serving operator upon retiring after 32 years of service.
Terry Flores
RIESSELMANN RETIRES - receiving hug
Renée Riesselmann receives a hug from Pleasant Prairie dispatcher Ashley Busser at her retirement party celebrated at Mason's on Tuesday, April 20, 2022. Riesselmann, a Kenosha County 911 dispatcher, is currently the longest serving operator upon her retirement after 32 years of service.
Terry Flores
RIESSELMANN RETIRES - reminiscing
Renée Riesselmann, left, reminisces with a co-worker Sheila Becker at her retirement party celebrated at Mason's on Tuesday, April 20, 2022. Riesselmann, a Kenosha County 911 dispatcher, is the longest serving operator upon her retirement after 32 years of service.
Terry Flores
RIESSELMANN RETIRES - reminiscing
Renée Riesselmann, left, reminisces with co-worker Sheila Becker at her retirement party celebrated at Mason's on Tuesday, April 20, 2022. Riesselmann, a Kenosha County 911 dispatcher, is currently the longest serving operator upon her retirement after 32 years of service.
Terry Flores
RIESSELMANN RETIRES - serving cake
Renée Riesselmann prepares to serve cake at her retirement party celebrated at Mason's on Tuesday, April 20, 2022. Riesselmann, a Kenosha County 911 dispatcher, was the longest serving operator upon retiring after 32 years of service.
Terry Flores
RIESSELMANN RETIRES - with special plaque
Renée Riesselmann displays a special plaque given by her 911 dispatch co-workers at her retirement party celebrated at Mason’s on Tuesday, April 20, 2022. Riesselmann, a Kenosha County 911 dispatcher, is the longest serving operator upon retiring after 32 years of service.
Kristin Hensley, communications manager, explains some of her job at Kenosha Joint Services. The starting pay for Kenosha County 911 dispatchers could increase to nearly $25 an hour, according to a city-county Joint Services Division proposed budget for next year.
Stephanie Lorenzo, assistant director of Kenosha Joint Services, left background, with Joint Services Board Chair and Kenosha County Board Supervisor Monica Yuhas and Supervisor Aaron Karow, left foreground, listen as Joint Services Director Joshua Nielsen discusses the challenge in hiring and retaining dispatchers at the July 27 Kenosha County Executive Committee meeting.