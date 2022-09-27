Higher wages proposed in effort to attract, retain Kenosha County dispatchers

The starting pay for Kenosha County 911 dispatchers could increase to nearly $25 an hour, according to a city-county Joint Services Division proposed budget for next year.

The pay scale currently starts at 22.25 per hour. The top-of-scale pay for local dispatchers would also rise under the proposal from $28.18 to about $32 per hour.

Joint Services Director Joshua Nielsen said the increases are based on preliminary data from a county wage and compensation study. Those numbers, he said, could still change, as consultants continue to finalize the study.

Earlier this month, the board approved the budget and Nielsen presented the division’s initial proposed spending plan for next year to the Kenosha County Executive Committee on Sept. 22. The budget is still subject to hearings before the respective committees of the County Board and City Council before their members vote later this fall.

The communications center would ideally have 40 people staffing it. Over the past several months, however, the combination of employees taking higher-paying dispatch positions or jobs elsewhere with better wages and working conditions, along with retirements of longstanding telecommunicators, has left the center short staffed with eight positions open.

According to a Joint Services internal compensation schedule and wage rate analysis of 15 comparable agencies in Wisconsin and northern Illinois, only three other agencies earn lower starting hourly wages than currently paid locally.

Walworth County, which is just to the west of Kenosha County, has a starting hourly wage of $22.99 with dispatchers earning up to $30.65 per hour. Three other agencies closest to Kenosha County also pay the highest hourly wages.

In Racine County, dispatchers earn $28.08 an hour to start and $37.72 per hour at the top of scale. The starting and ending hourly wages in Lake County, Ill., are $29.26 and $40.54, respectively. At the top paying agency, the Gurnee (Ill.) Police Department, a dispatcher’s wage starts at $30.32 an hour and maxes out at $42.49 at the top of scale, according to the analysis.

Historically, dispatch centers nationwide experience about a 20 percent turnover rate, but with the so-called “Great Resignation” over the last two years, that rate is likely higher, Nielsen said.

Overall, the budget for Joint Services -- which also serves both county and city law enforcement with fleet maintenance, an evidence and identification bureau, records and public record requests -- is proposed to increase by just over 5.8 percent from $10,410,428 in 2022 to $11,019,376, Nielsen said.