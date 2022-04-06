Honold announces bid for Kerkman's Assembly seat

Town of Brighton resident Mike Honold, owner of Rivals Sports Pub and Grille, announced he will seek the District 61 State Assembly seat to be vacated by Kenosha County Executive-elect Samantha Kerkman.

“After much encouragement and a lot of thought, I have decided to run for State Representative,” a prepared statement of candidacy released by Honold, who will run as a Republican, reads. “Samantha Kerkman has done a great job representing us in Madison and I intend to continue what she has started and build on her 20-plus years of work and service to the community.”

Honold said he intends to meet with area residents to hear their concerns and thoughts throughout the summer in advance of the November election.

“I absolutely appreciate the encouragement that I have received over the last month leading up to today's announcement,” Honold posted Wednesday.“I look forward to getting to know the residents of District 61 better and hearing their concerns.”

Honold said his platform will focus on:

• Common sense in government

• Maintaining conservative values

• Ensuring the district's voice is heard in Madison (rural broadband, election integrity, putting parents in charge of their children’s education)

• Supporting law enforcement

Honold has named Anthony Nudo, local attorney and a former city alderman, as his campaign treasurer.

“I look forward to working hard to elect Mike to the 61st Assembly District,” Nudo wrote in the release. “He would be great addition to the Assembly. His life and work experience will certainly benefit the residents of the 61st.”

Under state law, Kerkman can continue in her role for up to 60 days from the time she is sworn in as County Executive, which is expected to take place later this month.

