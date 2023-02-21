SALEM LAKES — Voters in the village ousted incumbent Trustee Dan Campion on the Village Board in Tuesday night's primary election narrowing the number of trustee candidates to six vying for three seats in the April election.

Several challengers, in fact, dominated the field including Kathryn Kelly Sweeting, who was the top vote-getter with 1,612, or 22.93%, followed by Jared Young with 1,510, or 21.48%, Bill Barhyte, 1,468, or 20.88%.

Incumbent Ted Kmiec received 698 votes, for 9.93% of the vote, Norm Kazumura, 605, or 8.6 %, while incumbents Mike Culat and Campion garnered 598, or 8.51%, and 513, or 7.3%, respectively. There were 27 write-in votes. The results are unofficial pending the completion of the County Board of Canvass on Feb. 28, according to Kenosha County's election webpage.

Candidates in the top six for the polling will now advance to the general election on April 4.

