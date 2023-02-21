SALEM LAKES — Voters in the village ousted incumbent Trustee Dan Campion on the Village Board in Tuesday night's primary election narrowing the number of trustee candidates to six vying for three seats in the April election.
Several challengers, in fact, dominated the field including Kathryn Kelly Sweeting, who was the top vote-getter with 1,612, or 22.93%, followed by Jared Young with 1,510, or 21.48%, Bill Barhyte, 1,468, or 20.88%.
Incumbent Ted Kmiec received 698 votes, for 9.93% of the vote, Norm Kazumura, 605, or 8.6 %, while incumbents Mike Culat and Campion garnered 598, or 8.51%, and 513, or 7.3%, respectively. There were 27 write-in votes. The results are unofficial pending the completion of the County Board of Canvass on Feb. 28, according to Kenosha County's election webpage.
Candidates in the top six for the polling will now advance to the general election on April 4.
IN PHOTOS: Flag dedication at Brighton War Memorial
From Washington to Brighton
Residents gather Monday afternoon as U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., delivered a U.S. flag that was flown over the Capitol to the Brighton War Memorial. State Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, joined Steil to deliver the flag to Connie Erdman and members of the Brighton War Memorial Board. The Brighton War Memorial, located on 240th Avenue (Highway X), was built in 1921 in remembrance of Brighton’s fallen Civil War and World War I soldiers. The first monument included the names of 68 men from Brighton who died during the Civil War and the 37 men who died in World War I. In 2016, private funds were raised to expand the memorial to honor veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan.
Submitted photo
Flag dedication at Brighton War Memorial
State Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, right, joined Congressman Bryan Steil, left, to deliver the flag to Connie Erdman of Brighton and members of the Brighton War Memorial Board on Aug. 9, 2021.
Submitted photo
Flag dedication at Brighton War Memorial
Brighton residents join State Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, and Congressman Bryan Steil, at the Brighton War Memorial Board on Aug. 9, 2021, to celebrate the delivery of a flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol.
Submitted photo
Flag dedication at Brighton War Memorial
Congressman Bryan Steil joins others in getting out of the rain following the dedication of a U.S. flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol to the Brighton War Memorial on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Brighton.
Flag dedication at Brighton War Memorial
State Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, center, joined Congressman Bryan Steil, third from right, to deliver a U.S. flag to Connie Erdman of Brighton and members of the Brighton War Memorial Board on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Steil requested that a flag be flown over the U.S. Capitol, which was then presented to the Brighton War Memorial Committee. Community members gathered to attend the flag presentation ceremony on Aug. 9.
Submitted photo
