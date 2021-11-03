Judge advances new Kenosha County supervisory district map; vote to finalize is Monday

The new Kenosha County supervisory district map, redrawn to reflect 2020 Census data, will advance for final approval after an attempt failed Tuesday to have a judge prevent it from being considered.
The vote to finalize the map is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday.
Four Kenosha County supervisors and seven residents sought a temporary injunction of the newly delineated map. The decision Tuesday by Racine County Circuit Court Judge Eugene A. Gasiorkiewicz does not prevent a lawsuit about the legality of the final version of the map from taking place.
According to the complaint, the plaintiffs contended that the 12.16% deviation from equal population divided across the supervisory districts is unlawful based on the premise that any map with a deviation over 10% is presumptively unconstitutional.
After hearing the reasoning behind the proposed map presented by an attorney representing Kenosha County, Gasiorkiewicz disagreed.
“It is not the endgame, if you will, of any challenge to a tentative map or to a mapping district,” Gasiorkiewicz said of the deviation. “It is a rebuttable presumption.”
Gasiorkiewicz said a deviation above 10% puts the burden on Kenosha County in this case to demonstrate the reasons why the deviation is higher. He said state Supreme Court judges have upheld deviations as high as 19.02% based on reasoning that the maps were drawn in such a way as to retain incumbent districts, to maintain compact, contiguous districts and to protect communities of political interest.
In his review of case law, Gasiorkiewicz said only deviations over 20% have been deemed unconstitutional.
In this case, Kenosha County addressed each of the factors that can be considered as justifiable reasons to be above 10%, Gasiorkiewicz opined.
Plaintiff Erin Decker, who is also a County Board supervisor from Silver Lake, argued that she was able to draw three different maps with deviations under 10%, one of which maintains all 23 supervisory districts. She said she used the “Dave’s Redistricting” computer mapping program, with the primary goal being to keep the population deviation as low as possible and a secondary goal of maintaining communities of interest.
Scott Schutze, director of land information for Kenosha County, used state-issued mapping software provided for all counties. Schutze offered explanations as to why some districts in the preliminary map have irregularly shaped boundaries or have islands within them. For example, as a result of annexation, there are some areas of the Town of Somers that are surrounded by the City of Kenosha. Those areas will stay in the same supervisory district with the remainder of the town in an effort to protect a community of interest.
Gasiorkiewicz said that if he granted the temporary injunction, it would require the county and all its municipalities and school districts to use the map created in 2011 during the 2022 election cycle. If the new census data is applied to that map, the deviation is 26%, which he called a “worse disparity.”
“To use the old map, the court would have to ignore, completely ignore, an increase or decrease in population growth in Kenosha County from 2010 to 2020,” Gasiorkiewicz said. “The court cannot do that, at least on a temporary basis.”
Changes approved
Several changes to the map were approved at a Redistricting Committee Meeting on Tuesday night before a standing-room-only crowd in a conference room at the Kenosha County Administration Building.
The changes are part of the reconciliation phase that takes place after each municipality creates new voting wards based on the preliminary map. Three of the four changes approved do not result in a population change within the designated supervisory district.
A fourth change adds 11 persons from three census blocks along I-94 near Highway C to District 18 in the Village of Bristol. These census blocks had previously been omitted. The change keeps Bristol whole.
A public hearing on the map also took place Tuesday night, at which four citizens again voiced objections to the new district boundaries.
Gasiorkiewicz set a hearing for 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, to hear a request for partial dismissal in the broader scope of the lawsuit on the map.