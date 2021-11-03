Judge advances new Kenosha County supervisory district map; vote to finalize is Monday

In his review of case law, Gasiorkiewicz said only deviations over 20% have been deemed unconstitutional.

In this case, Kenosha County addressed each of the factors that can be considered as justifiable reasons to be above 10%, Gasiorkiewicz opined.

Plaintiff Erin Decker, who is also a County Board supervisor from Silver Lake, argued that she was able to draw three different maps with deviations under 10%, one of which maintains all 23 supervisory districts. She said she used the “Dave’s Redistricting” computer mapping program, with the primary goal being to keep the population deviation as low as possible and a secondary goal of maintaining communities of interest.

Scott Schutze, director of land information for Kenosha County, used state-issued mapping software provided for all counties. Schutze offered explanations as to why some districts in the preliminary map have irregularly shaped boundaries or have islands within them. For example, as a result of annexation, there are some areas of the Town of Somers that are surrounded by the City of Kenosha. Those areas will stay in the same supervisory district with the remainder of the town in an effort to protect a community of interest.