They also asked for city ordinances to be amended in the coming months to make it far easier for violent dogs to be removed from residences or put down, and for irresponsible owners to be held accountable in a swifter fashion.

On Nov. 26, Kirsten DeVries was walking her golden retriever when two of Johnson’s dogs ran off her property and began attacking DeVries and her dog, and causing serious injury to both. One of the pit bulls reportedly entered her home during the attack and put her baby at risk of harm. DeVries’s husband managed to throw the pit bull out the door in the incident captured on video.

The Johnson family said their dogs have since been moved to another county.