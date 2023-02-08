Members of the Kenosha City Council are re-examining the city's vicious animals ordinance after violent pit bull attacks late last year sparked outrage among many in the community.
Ald. David Bogdala is sponsoring an effort to repeal and recreate portion's of the city's dangerous animals ordinance to make it easier to remedy situations involving dangerous animals and better protect the public. The effort is co-sponsored by Alds. Rocco LaMacchia, Curt Wilson, Rollin Pizzala and Dominic Ruffalo.
Bogdala spoke about the matter during the alderperson's comments portion of the City Council meeting this week.
"This really stems from some of the issues that we've seen toward the end of last year," Bogdala said during the meeting. "I look forward to the discussion as it makes its way through the committee process."
In a statement, Bogdala told the Kenosha News the ordinance was drafted in an attempt to close some of the loopholes "we've identified last year after a couple of serious dog attacks."
"These amendments were done in collaboration with several of my colleagues, the police chief, city attorney and the health department (who is charged with deeming a dog vicious)," Bogdala said. "It also clarifies roles and responsibilities of the various entities during the process of investigating and deeming a dog vicious."
Bogdala said he wants to make it easier to investigate, restrict or remove an animal that has been thoroughly investigated. As a last resort, an animal may be put down if restrictions on the animal fail or are not enforced by the owner.
"There may be additional changes as it makes its way through committee," Bogdala said, adding the effort is still in its early stages. "The current ordinance says a vicious dog just can't be in the city, which might be good for us but it just makes it someone else's problem."
Recent pit bull attack
In December, the City Council voted unanimously to decline an appeal of vicious declarations of three pit bulls by their owner during a quasi-judicial hearing.
Dawn Johnson had requested the City Council appeal the declarations made against her dogs by the Kenosha County Division of Health after numerous incidents.
Johnson’s dogs allegedly terrorized her neighborhood in the 5300 block of 46th Avenue for months, attacked residents and even bit a community service officer who was called to investigate the animals.
Dozens of area residents attended the late December meeting and asked alderpersons to abide by the Division of Health’s ruling so the dogs will be removed from the city.
They also asked for city ordinances to be amended in the coming months to make it far easier for violent dogs to be removed from residences or put down, and for irresponsible owners to be held accountable in a swifter fashion.
On Nov. 26, Kirsten DeVries was walking her golden retriever when two of Johnson’s dogs ran off her property and began attacking DeVries and her dog, and causing serious injury to both. One of the pit bulls reportedly entered her home during the attack and put her baby at risk of harm. DeVries’s husband managed to throw the pit bull out the door in the incident captured on video.
The Johnson family said their dogs have since been moved to another county.