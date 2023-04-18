The burning ban that the City of Kenosha was under due to dry conditions has been cancelled because the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has listed the city in the “low fire danger” category.

Recreational fires and open burning, as described in the Kenosha Code of Ordinances, is again permitted. The Kenosha Fire Department is reminding residents of the rules governing recreational fires.

Fires are only allowed between 4 and 10 p.m. in commercial fire pits with heavy screens or spark arrestors and when at least 15 feet from combustible structures.

Residents are permitted to burn when wind speeds are under 15 mph and air quality is good or moderate. Only wood may be burned.