Kenosha City Council approves temporary parking for S.J. Crystal's

The Kenosha City Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution providing one of Kenosha’s most iconic men’s stores two temporary parking spaces for its customers.

The City Council voted Wednesday night for the resolution which paves the way for S. J. Crystal’s Men’s Wear, 5701 6th Ave., to have two dedicated parking spaces for its customers just north of the building along 57th Street during business hours.

The store is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The more than 100-year-old store has been struggling in recent months to find parking for its aged or ill customers unable to park blocks away from the store and then walk to it.

At least six parking spaces along Sixth Avenue that would normally be available for parking are currently occupied by temporary outdoor dining areas.

The city allowed some Downtown restaurants and bars to create such extensions during the COVID-19 pandemic to encourage patrons to gather outside and drink socially distanced.

S. J. Crystals will be allowed the two temporary spaces until Nov. 1, when the outdoor dining extensions are expected to end.

Owner Lewis Aceto said happy with the resolution.

“Just to have those spaces available for our customers will be wonderful,” Aceto said. “Some of our customers just need to park a little bit closer.”

Aceto said he received hundreds of phone calls from concerned area residents after his struggle with parking was made public in the Kenosha News last week.

“We got tons of calls. Immediately they started from everybody. I couldn’t count how many calls. They were all positive. People were even driving past the store and giving us a thumbs up. We got a lot of support from people in the city of Kenosha,” he added.