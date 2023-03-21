The Kenosha City Council approved an ordinance making it illegal for residents to keep animals declared dangerous by the local health department, but with exceptions.

Following a public hearing in which no one spoke, the council voted 16-1 Monday night on the overhauled ordinance intended to provide better protection to the public from animals deemed dangerous. Ald. Anthony Kennedy cast the dissenting vote.

The ordinance was brought forth following several violent attacks last year by pit bulls including an incident in late November in which the animals, unprovoked, entered a home and bit a woman and mauled her dog. The woman and her dog survived the attack. The pit bulls were previously kept by a family in the 5300 46th Avenue in the city’s McKinley neighborhood.

Following a hearing before the City Council in December, that included video of the violent attack and testimony from residents of the neighborhood afraid for their safety, the alderpersons voted against the owner's appeal unanimously in favor of banishing the dogs from the city. The pit bulls have since been relocated to a nearby county, out of state.

Dangerous animals

The ordinance, which can pertain to any pet or animal kept in the city, calls for officials with the Kenosha County Division of Health to investigate situations where they believe such an animal to be dangerous. The situations include those where the animal has:

• attacked, bitten, endangered, injured or killed another animal or individual engaged in lawful activity

• without provocation, off of its owner’s property, “chased confronted or approached a person in a menacing fashion” that would cause a person fear of an attack

• been trained to fight or attack and is “handled, kept or maintained” in a manner or should cause its owner to know that it poses a threat to public health and safety

• acted in a way that causes or should cause its owner to know it is a threat to public health and safety

According to the ordinance, an animal deemed dangerous, if not already impounded, must be surrendered immediately upon order of an enforcement officer to be impounded. The owner of the animal can appeal the status with the city’s Public Safety and Welfare Committee within seven days of the determination.

Exceptions to euthanizing

If animal affirmed to be dangerous, at that point, it can either be “humanely destroyed” or be kept with the owner who must follow a long list of restrictions. These include:

• Having proof of liability insurance with a minimum of 300,000 in coverage for a dangerous animal

• Posting signs, no smaller than 24 inches by 24 inches with no less than 3-inch tall letters with words that read: “Warning Dangerous Animal Declared by Kenosha County Health Department and a requirement that they are posted at the entrances of the buildings and fences so they are visible to the public

• Keeping the animal muzzled and leashed while off the property where it is kept

• Ensuring the dangerous animal is supervised by a “competent adult” and is physically restrained “at all times” to prevent it from leaving the property. The department may require that it be housed in a specific structure

• Ensuring the animal has been spayed or neutered and it is compliant with city licensing requirements, as well as, having written proof by a licensed veterinarian it is current with rabies vaccinations

• Allowing the department to take photographs of the animal

• Allowing an annual inspection of the property where the animal is kept

• Notifying the department prior to moving and later allow an inspection of the new residence

• Providing the name, address and telephone number of the prospective new owner

Removal of `dangerous' status

During deliberations, Ald. David Mau expressed concern over a section of the new policy that would allow for removal of the dangerous animal designation. According to the ordinance, the owner of such an animal could petition for a change in status if there have been no additional instances considered dangerous within a 36-month time period.

Mau said it was debatable whether “violent human criminals” could be rehabilitated but that animals were “much more unpredictable.”

“I would have the concern that an animal after 36 months designation is removed in the end up biting somebody again and we're back to square one,” said Mau.

He said that everything else in the ordinance was “wonderful.

“But then I got to that end subsection and I think that once an animal is deemed dangerous that it should stay that way and we have laid out steps to be taken so the person can still keep the animal,” he said. “There's a lot of restrictions. And that's a compassionate thing that we can do to allow the animal to still be kept. However, after 36 months, I don't I don't think that's a good idea in my opinion.”

The removal of the dangerous status could also occur if the owner demonstrates measures have been taken to reduce the risk to public safety, presents proof from certified trainers that the animal has passed one or more training courses and that the animal, itself, poses no risk to public safety.

Doesn't go far enough

Ald. Jan Michalski said that while he would vote in favor of the ordinance, it still did not go far enough. He said often owners’ who have dogs that have bitten or are not in control of them have no license for them.

“I mean, once the dog has gone out and bitten somebody, it hasn't got a license, I'm sorry, it should not go back to the owner for any reason,” he said. “It should go. It should be impounded. Period. Right off the bat.”

According to the ordinance, the animal may remain impounded the entire time during the process of determining its behavioral status or returned to the owner on the conditions they’ve complied with a long list of restrictions ensuring the public’s safety. The owner allowed to keep the animal under such conditions must immediately notify the health department or police if the animal is loose, unconfined, has attacked or bitten another animal or human or has died. The animal cannot be sold during the confinement period.

Answering Mau, Ald. David Bogdala, the lead sponsor for the ordinance, emphasized that petitioning for removal of the dangerous designation wasn’t automatic.

“It doesn’t say that it will occur after 36 months. It could,” he said. “But again, there’s a process for that.

Impounding is first resort

Addressing Michalski, Bogdala said the intent of the ordinance would be to impound the animals as a first resort.

“But there may be a case when we can't do that. And, so we needed to have an interim step in place so that we could actually take some action and require the dog to be potentially back in the home,” he said.

According to Bogdala, that scenario has already taken place as Safe Harbor Humane Society struggles to maintain a certified veterinarian.

“That’s why (the ordinance) is written there in such a way because we needed to have an interim step,” he said.

Alluding to the November incident, Ald. Dominic Ruffalo said the dogs had “terrorized the neighborhood” to the point that residents were afraid to go outside.

“That’s why we started this ordinance,” he said. “We had many, many discussions on it and we knew we had to do something to help the citizens of Kenosha. They spoke. They wanted it. And, by golly, they’re going to get it.”

