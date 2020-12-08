Kenosha City Council calls on state to offer COVID-19 vaccine free to all state residents

The is calling on state elected officials to make COVID-19 vaccines available free of charge to all Wisconsin residents once the immunizations are available.
The resolution, which the council approved 17-0 Monday night, asks that the state Legislature and the governor "investigate, invest and budget necessary resources" for quality assured and universally accessible vaccines in the event that the federal government does not offer them to the public at no charge.
The council directed its request be sent to Gov. Tony Evers, state Sens. Robert Wirch, D-Somers, and Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, along with state Reps. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes and Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha.
The resolution, brought forth by Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, was also approved earlier by the Public Safety and Welfare Committee. Ruffalo, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier, cited Operation Warp Speed, which draws on federal resources and drug manufacturers including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, among others, to produce and deliver 300 million doses of safe and effective vaccines for COVID-19 as early as next month.
The first doses are expected to be administered to health care workers, nursing home and long-term care patients. Ruffalo said, however, the more people who receive vaccines “the better off the country will be.”
Cost concerns
People would not benefit from the vaccine if it were cost prohibitive, however, according to Ruffolo. With the council resolution, Ruffalo said local elected officials would be making “a good statement.”
“You know, I don’t care who pays for it, the federal government or the state,” he said. “I just don’t want the citizens of the State of Wisconsin to have to pay for it. Pretty soon, this vaccine has got to take effect.
“We’ve got police. We’ve got fire. Who’s going to pay for them to get it, you know?” said Ruffalo. “They’re going to be one of the first ones to get it. I don’t want them to pay for it at all.”
As of Monday, Kenosha had 6,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Kenosha County Division of Health data. In total, the county has recorded 9,918 confirmed cases with 60,029 negative tests and 159 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, statewide, there have been 414,332 confirmed COVID-19, with 2,202,473 negative tests and 3,738 deaths, to date.
Alderman Dominic Ruffalo, 16th District
