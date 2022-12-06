Kenosha City Council imposes fees, regulations on waste tire tickets

The Kenosha City Council voted overwhelmingly to begin imposing fees charged for waste tire tickets for recycling.

The City Council voted Monday evening 14 to 3 to amend sections of the city’s Code of General Ordinances regarding the recycling of bulky solid waste and automobile waste tires. Alds. Holly Kangas, Kelly MacKay and Anthony Kennedy voted against it.

The City Council then voted 15 to 2 for the resolution by the mayor to establish a fee for the Department of Public Works waste tire tickets. Kangas and Kennedy voted against it.

The amount of tires must not exceed four per visit or curbside collection, and a waste tire ticket must be purchased for each waste tire taken to the Recycling Center, 1001 50th St., or placed at the curb. The fee for each ticket is $2.

Kennedy, who represents the 10th District, said he believes the fees will inspire some area residents to act irresponsibly simply abandon tires.

“I am still not comfortable with this program,” Kennedy said. “I just have a feeling it’s going to rain tires in the alleys of the 10th District. I don’t feel confident that the plan is going to be implemented in a way that does not allow that to happen ... I don’t know if this is ready for primetime, yet. At this point I can’t support it.”

Kennedy said trusts city staff will do their best but that some people will “decide that dumping a tire in someone’s backyard, someone’s curb is better than coming down to the city and paying $2.”

Kennedy said “I hope I’m wrong.”

Kangas said she disagrees with the cost of waste tire tickets.

“When you get your tires replaced they charge you $25 to get rid of your old tires,” Kangas said. “People are taking those tires from the place they bought the new tires and they’re bringing them to the city because it’s free. Well, they’re sure going to do that again when it’s $2 a tire. I think it’s a good thing but I disagree with the amount so I can’t support it.”