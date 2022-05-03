Kenosha City Council: Municipalities should decide on New Year's exemption for extended bar hours

The Kenosha City Council unanimously passed a resolution asking state lawmakers to allow local municipalities to decide whether to allow bars to remain open until 6 a.m. on the morning of New Year's Day.
The resolution, sponsored by Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, passed unanimously Monday night during the City Council meeting.
Under state law, no premises for which a Class B beer and Class B liquor license or permit has been issued may remain open between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., except on the morning of New Year's Day.
City alderpersons want state lawmakers to change the law so municipalities can decide on their own by ordinance whether to allow bars to remain open during those extended New Year's hours.
"(Resolutions) are a way to talk to other political entities," Ald. Anthony Kennedy said. "We are asking our state legislators to allow the local municipalities to opt out of having these places open from 2:30 a.m. to 6 a.m."
Ruffalo said
a fatal shooting at Coins Sports Bar at around 4 a.m. on New Year's Day during the first hours of this year inspired him to sponsor the resolution. He said he believes the Tavern League of Wisconsin has too much influence over state lawmakers.
"This came around because of a death at 4 o'clock in the morning on New Year's in a local establishment," Ruffalo said. "I personally had no idea that the bars didn't have to close at 2 or 2:30. What this will do, this will send a message to our representatives in Madison saying stick up for the City of Kenosha, don't worry about the Tavern League."
Ruffalo asked why "anybody has to be at the tavern all night long and all day long" and also called alcohol abuse an "epidemic" that endangers city residents.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,077 Wisconsinites died in 2020 due to alcohol–induced causes, up from 865 in 2019. The 24.5% increase was the largest year-over-year increase within data tracked back to 1999.
Wisconsin also ranks third in the nation for adult binge drinking, which is defined as four or more drinks for a woman and five or more drinks for a man on a single occasion, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Prevalence of binge drinking by state
While having an occasional drink may seem harmless, there are undoubtedly consequences for drinking heavily. According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),
excessive alcohol consumption over time can lead to chronic health conditions such as high blood pressure, liver disease, cancer, and has even accounted for 95,000 deaths a year in the U.S.
The
Community Preventive Services Task Force, an independent, nonfederal group of public health and prevention experts, has suggested several strategies for preventing excessive drinking. Some of these suggestions include raised alcohol taxation, regulating the number of alcohol outlets and availability, and enforcing laws preventing alcohol sales to minors.
Citing data
released by the CDC in October 2021 based on a May 2018 survey, Zinnia Health identified rates of binge drinking across the U.S. Binge drinking is defined as four or more drinks on one occasion for women and five or more for men. The research only surveyed people who binge drank in the past 30 days. The CDC definition does not encompass what qualifies as binge drinking for trans or nonbinary individuals.
Canva
Alabama
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.7
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 8.4
- Median number of drinks: 5.5
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 10.8
Canva
Alaska
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.9
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 9.6
- Median number of drinks: 5.4
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 9.6
Felipe Mahecha // Shutterstock
Arizona
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.5
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 9.2
- Median number of drinks: 5.5
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.3
Canva
Arkansas
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.9
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.2
- Median number of drinks: 5.6
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.8
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
California
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.6
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 7.9
- Median number of drinks: 5.5
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.5
PTZ Pictures // Shutterstock
Colorado
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.6
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 9.1
- Median number of drinks: 5.6
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.4
Canva
Connecticut
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.6
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 7.8
- Median number of drinks: 5.2
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 9.3
Canva
Washington D.C.
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.5
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 6.9
- Median number of drinks: 5.2
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 9.4
DavidNNP // Shutterstock
Delaware
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.7
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.3
- Median number of drinks: 5.3
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.3
Canva
Florida
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.8
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 14.2
- Median number of drinks: 5.5
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.1
fotomak // Shutterstock
Georgia
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.6
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 9.7
- Median number of drinks: 5.3
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.5
Canva
Hawaii
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.9
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.1
- Median number of drinks: 5.7
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 13.3
Canva
Idaho
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 2
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 10.5
- Median number of drinks: 5.8
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 13.1
Canva
Illinois
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.9
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 9.7
- Median number of drinks: 5.7
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 14
Conchi Martinez // Shutterstock
Indiana
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.7
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 9.9
- Median number of drinks: 5.6
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 14.1
Canva
Iowa
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.9
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 9.5
- Median number of drinks: 5.8
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.9
Canva
Kansas
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.6
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 8.6
- Median number of drinks: 5.6
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.5
Canva
Kentucky
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.9
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 10.2
- Median number of drinks: 5.7
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 13.7
f11photo // Shutterstock
Louisiana
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 2
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 9.9
- Median number of drinks: 5.5
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.3
f11photo // Shutterstock
Maine
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.8
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 9.3
- Median number of drinks: 5.4
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.2
Canva
Maryland
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.6
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 7.9
- Median number of drinks: 5.3
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 10
Canva
Massachusetts
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.5
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 7
- Median number of drinks: 5.4
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.2
Canva
Michigan
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.8
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 10
- Median number of drinks: 5.6
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.7
Belikova Oksana // Shutterstock
Minnesota
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.5
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 9.1
- Median number of drinks: 5.5
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.3
Canva
Mississippi
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 2.1
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 14.8
- Median number of drinks: 5.7
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 14.6
Canva
Missouri
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.8
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 14
- Median number of drinks: 5.5
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.7
RozenskiP // Shutterstock
Montana
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.6
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 9.1
- Median number of drinks: 5.4
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 10.4
Canva
Nebraska
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.7
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 9.1
- Median number of drinks: 5.6
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.4
Shots by Natalie // Shutterstock
Nevada
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.6
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 7.4
- Median number of drinks: 5.5
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.2
Benny Marty // Shutterstock
New Hampshire
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.5
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 9.9
- Median number of drinks: 5.5
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.2
Canva
New Jersey
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: Estimates considered unreliable
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 7.2
- Median number of drinks: 5.2
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 9.7
Racheal Grazias // Shutterstock
New Mexico
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.8
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.4
- Median number of drinks: 5.5
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 13.1
Canva
New York
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.6
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 7.7
- Median number of drinks: 5.4
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11
Luke W. Choi // Shutterstock
North Carolina
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.8
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 10.7
- Median number of drinks: 5.4
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 10.5
Canva
North Dakota
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.8
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 8.2
- Median number of drinks: 5.9
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 14.1
Canva
Ohio
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.9
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 12
- Median number of drinks: 5.7
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.8
Canva
Oklahoma
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.5
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 9.3
- Median number of drinks: 5.6
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.5
Canva
Oregon
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.7
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 9.6
- Median number of drinks: 5.5
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 9.9
photomatz // Shutterstock
Pennsylvania
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.8
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 7.9
- Median number of drinks: 5.5
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.5
Canva
Rhode Island
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.6
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 8.5
- Median number of drinks: 5.4
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 9.7
James Kirkikis // Shutterstock
South Carolina
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.9
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.4
- Median number of drinks: 5.7
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.7
Canva
South Dakota
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.7
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 7.8
- Median number of drinks: 5.7
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.6
James Gabbert // Shutterstock
Tennessee
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.7
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 9.2
- Median number of drinks: 5.5
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.8
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
Texas
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.8
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 9.9
- Median number of drinks: 5.6
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.7
f11photo // Shutterstock
Utah
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.7
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 10.2
- Median number of drinks: 5.6
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.4
Canva
Vermont
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.9
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 9.5
- Median number of drinks: 5.5
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 10.6
Canva
Virginia
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.6
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 9.8
- Median number of drinks: 5.5
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.3
Canva
Washington
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.5
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 9.2
- Median number of drinks: 5.3
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 9.9
Jay Yuan // Shutterstock
West Virginia
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.8
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 15.2
- Median number of drinks: 6.4
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 14.6
Canva
Wisconsin
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.7
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 9.1
- Median number of drinks: 5.5
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 10.8
Canva
Wyoming
- Median times respondents binge drank in the past month: 1.5
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 10.4
- Median number of drinks: 5.5
--- Among top 10% of binge drinkers: 11.6
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
