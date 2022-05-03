Kenosha City Council: Municipalities should decide on New Year's exemption for extended bar hours

The Kenosha City Council unanimously passed a resolution asking state lawmakers to allow local municipalities to decide whether to allow bars to remain open until 6 a.m. on the morning of New Year's Day.

The resolution, sponsored by Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, passed unanimously Monday night during the City Council meeting.

Under state law, no premises for which a Class B beer and Class B liquor license or permit has been issued may remain open between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., except on the morning of New Year's Day.

City alderpersons want state lawmakers to change the law so municipalities can decide on their own by ordinance whether to allow bars to remain open during those extended New Year's hours.

"(Resolutions) are a way to talk to other political entities," Ald. Anthony Kennedy said. "We are asking our state legislators to allow the local municipalities to opt out of having these places open from 2:30 a.m. to 6 a.m."

Ruffalo said a fatal shooting at Coins Sports Bar at around 4 a.m. on New Year's Day during the first hours of this year inspired him to sponsor the resolution. He said he believes the Tavern League of Wisconsin has too much influence over state lawmakers.

"This came around because of a death at 4 o'clock in the morning on New Year's in a local establishment," Ruffalo said. "I personally had no idea that the bars didn't have to close at 2 or 2:30. What this will do, this will send a message to our representatives in Madison saying stick up for the City of Kenosha, don't worry about the Tavern League."

Ruffalo asked why "anybody has to be at the tavern all night long and all day long" and also called alcohol abuse an "epidemic" that endangers city residents.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,077 Wisconsinites died in 2020 due to alcohol–induced causes, up from 865 in 2019. The 24.5% increase was the largest year-over-year increase within data tracked back to 1999.

Wisconsin also ranks third in the nation for adult binge drinking, which is defined as four or more drinks for a woman and five or more drinks for a man on a single occasion, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

