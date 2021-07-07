Kenosha City Council OKs indoor garden facility permit at first in-person meeting since pandemic hiatus

“It’ll be a fresh … it doesn’t take a very long time to grow,” said Ruffalo, who represents the district and has had discussions with developers regarding the facility, which will optimize environmental controls for lighting, temperature and other factors conducive for growing vegetables.

“It’s a big plus for our community,” he said, urging council members' support.

Also, looking forward to indoor garden facility was Ald. Rollin Pizzala.

“I think this is going to be a wonderful project and I will support it,” he said. “I wish more people would do things like this.”

First meeting back

Wednesday’s council meeting marked the first time the members have met in person since March 25, 2020, when the body voted unanimously on an emergency declaration that allowed for, among other things, Mayor John Antaramian to conduct meetings remotely. The council and other standing committee had held their meetings via Zoom teleconference. Last month, the council unanimously voted to rescind the declaration in order to resume in-person gatherings.