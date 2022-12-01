Kenosha City Council overwhelmingly approves mayor's 2023 budget

The Kenosha City Council has overwhelmingly approved a 2023 budget which includes a slight tax rate decrease compared to the current fiscal year.

The mill rate for 2023 was set at $25.10 per $1,00 taxable property valuation, compared to the current fiscal year's $25.99, a decrease of 3.43%.

The City Council passed a $96,181,805 budget for 2023 Wednesday night, a slight increase over the current year's $91,146,386.

For the 2023 fiscal year, $49,379,340 will be levied to support general fund operations, with $16,389,377 for debt retirement. Intergovernmental revenues will account for another $19,426,940 of the budget. Other taxes, such as mobile home fees, and penalties and interest paid on current and delinquent taxes, are projected to account for $3,960,200; and licenses and permits, including fees for tavern operators, taxicab drivers, beer and wine dealers, are budgeted to bring in $2,460,887.

Out of the general fund budget, nearly $52 million is designated for public safety, by far the largest expenditure at 54% of the budget, including the police and fire departments. About $16 million (17%) is designated for debt service; about $10 million (10%) is designated for public works; about $8 million (9%) for general government; and about $4 million (4%) for parks.

"The city has a long tradition of responsible budgeting," Mayor John Antaramian told the City Council. "The 2023 expenditure budget continues this tradition using constraints set by this administration."

In August, city residents voted to allow the city to exceed the state-mandated levy limit in order to bolster the police and fire departments with 10 additional police officers and six additional firefighters. The 2023 budget includes those increases, for 235 full-time positions in the police department, and 162 with the fire department.

"This administration continues to place the safety, health, and welfare of the community as a top priority," Antaramian stated.

In total, the 2023 budget accounts for 814 full-time positions, compared to 2022's 797.

Antaramian said the city continues to have trouble retaining and hiring staff because the city is unable to compete with the wages offered by area private sector companies.

"Our budgets don't change dramatically because there's literally only a certain amount of money we can spend because of the state caps. They are very, very tight. The biggest problem in our budget is going to and will continue to be in the future if we don't get some help from the state is wages, because it is more and more difficult for us to compete to bring people in and have them work for the city," Antaramian said Thursday morning.

"The city is constantly short people right now because of the skills levels that are necessary and where the wages are. That's going to be a problem for us and everyone else in government if we don't figure out how to deal with it," he said.

The budget passed 14 to 1 Wednesday night, with Ald. David Mau the sole vote against it. Alds. Holly Kangas and Kelly MacKay were absent.

The City Council also passed the 2023 Capital Improvement Projects budget Wednesday night.